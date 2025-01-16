Prince William breaks silence with a heartfelt apology

Prince William and Kate Middleton perform many royal duties each year as part of their jobs as working royals, so missing one is always sad for everyone involved.

The last year has been a struggle for them both as Kate’s health problems, coupled with King Charles’s cancer diagnosis, have sidelined many great activities they would typically partake in as royals.

Kate undertook extensive chemotherapy treatments herself after her abdominal surgery last January and has only just now revealed that her cancer is in remission.

Prince William has attended several events without Kate since she was too ill to participate, such as the Taylor Swift concert she sadly had to miss.

Prince William also stepped in for his father, King Charles, as several events during this past year so the ailing monarch could recover from his cancer diagnosis.

It is not an illness that has caused Prince William to miss a much-looked-forward-to event, but the weather is causing him to apologize for his absence this time.

Prince William has sent his ‘sincere apologies’ to these servicemen and their families

Prince William seems to love highlighting service members and their sacrifices for his country, and it is sad for everyone involved when he misses an engagement.

Unpredictably lousy weather caused Prince William to cancel a recent trip at the last minute, and he apologized to those he was disappointing.

Prince William and Kate have many adoring fans who would love to see them at any event, and canceling one will cause some distress.

A royal fan shared a reminder of an event that Prince William was to attend on X (formerly Twitter), prompting everyone not to forget.

Prince William was supposed to visit the regiments at Watthisham, Suffolk, as Colonel-in-Chief, arriving in a Wildcat Helicopter.

Today, The Prince of Wales, Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, will visit the regiments at Wattisham, Suffolk, for the first time since becoming Colonel-in-Chief in May 2024, when HM officially handed over the role at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop. pic.twitter.com/pHtLax0VPV — Isa (@isaguor) January 16, 2025

The Standard reports that Kensington Palace shared an update on Prince William and the event’s cancellation, citing bad weather that would restrict the program.

This cancellation prompted Prince William to apologize and break his silence on the matter: “The Prince of Wales sends his sincere apologies to those he had been due to meet and hopes to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

Perhaps Prince William can reschedule his trip to Wattisham soon when the weather improves so that he can see the service members and their families.