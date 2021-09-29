Prince William blocked Harry and Meghan’s plan to have Lilibet Diana christened at Windsor Castle

Prince William blocked Harry and Meghan’s request to have Lililbet christened at Windsor Castle, royal expert claimed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Prince William reportedly blocked Harry and Meghan’s plan to have their daughter, Lilibet Diana, christened in the U.K., a royal expert has claimed.

According to royal expert Neil Sean, the Sussexes were unlikely to bring Lilibet to the U.K. for christening at Windsor Castle because senior members of the Royal Family, including Prince William, have rejected the plan.

Meghan “wanted her daughter, Lilibet Diana, to be christened in the place she was married,” but the plan came to a “grinding halt” after Prince William opposed it, Sean said.

“According to a very good source, Prince William was the one who basically said ‘no, we don’t think this is going to work,'” Sean added, according to Express.

The royal commenter explained that William “basically decided there wasn’t an appetite for this,” and that William was “so far, not willing to kiss and make up with his younger brother.”

Prince Harry told people he wanted Lilibet christened in the U.K.

The latest development comes after royal expert Richard Eden revealed in an article published in the Daily Mail that sources said Harry and Meghan wanted to bring Lilibet to the U.K. for christening.

Sign up for our newsletter!

According to Eden, a source close to the Royals revealed that when Harry visited the U.K. in July to attend the unveiling of a statue in honor of Princess Diana, he told people that he and Meghan wanted “a royal christening for their baby, Lilibet, held in the presence of the Queen.”

Subsequent reports that Harry could visit the U.K. in September to attend an event celebrating Diana’s life, sparked speculation he and Meghan could bring Lilibet to the U.K. for christening.

Sussexes warned they could damage relations if they broke christening traditions

Royals fans began speculating that Lilibet’s christening could take place in the U.K. soon after she was born on June 4 at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California.

Amid speculation that Meghan and Harry could extend an olive branch to the Royal Family by bringing Lilibet the U.K. for christening, some royal watchers warned that the Sussexes could permanently damage relations if they failed to observe cherished family christening traditions.

Some of the Royal Family’s christening traditions that date back to Queen Victoria include ceremonial costumes, the silver-gilt font, and the use of water taken from the Jordan River.

Royal Family christenings usually take place at Windsor Castle and are officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Monsters & Critics reported that Lilibet’s elder brother, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was christened in a ceremony that took place at a private chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

Several senior members of the Royal Family attended the ceremony officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

However, the Queen and Prince Philip could not attend due to prior commitments.