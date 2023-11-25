Prince William and Kate Middleton will refuse to Christmas with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, experts predict

With the holiday season upon us, speculation is rife as to whether Prince William and his wife, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, will spend time with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Christmas comes immediately after a new half-season of The Crown has dropped on Netflix. This season shows in great detail the childhood of William and Harry and the death of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, fans of the royals are speculating if Prince Harry is a hypocrite for continuing with his Netflix deal despite the graphic nature of The Crown this season.

The then Culture Secretary in the United Kingdom, Oliver Dowden, asked Netflix to issue a disclaimer that The Crown was fiction, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Netflix refused to issue any such disclaimer and continued with a deal with Harry and Meghan even though the Queen and then Prince Charles hated the idea.

Harry and Meghan reportedly had a phone call with King Charles for his birthday. The supposition is that the call is to gauge if the royals are softening towards Harry and Meghan.

Royal author Phil Dampier speculates on the holiday visits and whether they will happen or not

Phil Dampier has written about the royal family for thirty-seven years. Although it is not known if an official invitation has been issued to Harry and Meghan inviting them to the United Kingdom for Christmas, Phil has told The Sun his views on the subject.

“If, and it’s a big if, Harry and Meghan did come over for Christmas, I wouldn’t bank on William and Kate being there,” Phil told The Sun in an interview.

He said of William and Kate, “They might decide they are due a Christmas day with the Middletons.” The Middletons have an enormous home named Bucklebury Manor.

The Sun also alleges that the Palace may invite Harry and Meghan to visit the Scottish estates to mend fences even more. Balmoral Castle was a favorite summer residence of the late Queen Elizabeth II. She passed away there on September 8, 2022.

Phil posted on this X, formerly known as Twitter, account about his speculations.

Phil Dampier asks Harry and Meghan a relevant question

In an earlier post, Phil asked, “If #HarryandMeghan want to play happy families, why don’t they go and see her dad? He’s just down the road.”

Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, lives in Rosarito, Mexico.

If #HarryandMeghan want to play happy families why don't they go and see her dad? He's just down the road. — phil dampier (@phildampier) November 19, 2023 The replies to this post reveal how the royal fans feel. Most royal fans have nothing nice to say about Meghan Markle at all.

One user said, “Precisely…But how much money would there be in that?!!” Then another replied, in part, “We all know why…The RF [Royal Family] has the money and status.”

It remains to be seen if Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will be issued invitations to Christmas with the royal family.