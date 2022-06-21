Prince William and Kate Middleton to throw joint 40th birthday party this summer

Prince William and Kate Middleton to host a joint 40th birthday party this summer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ ALPR/AdMedia

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be holding a joint party this summer for their 40th birthdays, which will take place at either the Sandringham Estate or Windsor Castle.

The recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations have proved that the Royal family knows how to throw a big party, so it’s sure to be an extravagant affair.

Prince William and Kate Middleton want to celebrate their birthdays ‘in style’

According to the Mirror, the Queen has given her okay for the party but will not announce her attendance until the day due to her ongoing mobility issues. Sources told the outlet that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want to “celebrate their landmark birthdays in style.”

Tributes pour in for Prince William’s 40th birthday today

Prince William’s actual 40th birthday is today, and there are already multiple tributes pouring in from the Royal family on social media.

The Royal Family Instagram, which has over 11 million followers, wished William a happy birthday with a smiling picture of him in a blue suit.

The carousel also featured a black and white picture of William as a toddler, standing next to the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony, during his passing out parade, and a few more pictures of him and the Queen.

The photos received over 147,000 likes, and the caption read, “Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge! [party emoji] Prince William Arthur Philip Louis is the elder son of The Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales. He was born at 9.03pm on 21 June 1982, at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London. A bulletin, placed on the gates of Buckingham Palace announced that he weighed 7lb 1 1/2 oz.”

Prince Charles posted a moving tribute to William

In a moving tribute from Prince Charles, the Clarence House Instagram posted a series of shots of William through the years with his father.

The first photo was a black and white shot of Prince Charles holding baby William on the day he was born. The next photos in the series showed William on a ski lift with Charles, the pair walking through a field of cows, standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony with Camilla and Prince George, and a loving shot of William with his arm around his father.

The caption read, “Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday! [cake emoji] [balloon emoji].”

It was a lovely tribute considering Prince William and Prince Charles have not always had the easiest relationship over the years, though they have grown closer amid the drama with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.