Prince William and Kate Middleton thanked by Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky for their support

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, more and more government official and leaders are voicing their support for the Ukrainian people.

Among those officials are Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

On Saturday, The Kensington Royal Twitter account sent out a message supporting Ukraine from The Duke and Duchess.

The message reads, “In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future.”

The message is signed with an emoji of the Ukrainian flag and “W & C” for William and Catherine.

Their message of support did not go unnoticed by Zelensky, who sent out a message on his own account thanking them.



Following the Duke and Duchess’s statement over the weekend, Zelensky posted a thank you on his own Twitter account.

The message reads, “Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia’s invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens. Good will triumph.”

William and Kate first met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife in October of 2020 when Volodymyr and his wife, Olena, were at Buckingham Palace.

William and Kate commemorated the moment on their Instagram account with two photos of the visit. The caption says, “Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge held an audience with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine and First Lady Olena Zelenska, at Buckingham Palace.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton are not the only members of the royal family who have voiced their support for the people of Ukraine as more and more people come forward to show support for the invaded country.

Prince Charles, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry among others who show support for Ukraine

As previously reported, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were among the first of the royal family to show their support to Ukraine.

They released a statement on their Archewell website advising that they “stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.”

Though they were the first to release a statement, others have followed suit.

Prince Charles has also released a statement regarding the war.

On Tuesday, Charles was visiting Southend-on-Sea for City Day where he talked about the murder of Sir David Amess, who was killed in a terrorist attack in October 2021, before tying that tragedy to the tragedy of recent events.

During his visit, Charles said, “What we saw in the terrible tragedy in Southend was an attack on democracy, on an open society, on freedom itself. We are seeing those same values under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way. In the stand we take here, we are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression.”

WATCH: Prince Charles says “we are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression” in #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/Fru42Szyvd — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) March 1, 2022

The British royals are not the only royal families showing support to the people of Ukraine.

Zelesnky has also thanked King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands for their “warm words of support” to Ukraine.