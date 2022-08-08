Prince Harry’s underwear from wild night in Las Vegas going on the auction block

Prince Harry’s underwear will be up for auction later this month. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Prince Harry has many titles alongside being a Prince: He’s the son of Princess Diana, he’s served in the British army, he’s the founder of the Invictus Games, and apparently, a strip-billiards loser.

Harry’s past is back to haunt him as ex-stripper Carrie Royale is set to auction his royal undies that were lost in Las Vegas.

Sources close to Prince Harry have revealed that the former Royal used to have some anger issues and frequently drank alcohol, resulting in many fights.

This August marks the 10-year anniversary of Harry’s VIP stint in Vegas, where he apparently invited several women to his suite.

TMZ broke the news initially those many years ago and shared some censored snaps of Harry as he covered himself and stayed close to some of the women.

At the time, the Royal family advised, “We have no comment to make on the photos at this time.”

It’s unclear whether or not they’ll make a statement now that the missing undies are up for a charitable auction.

Meghan Markle accused of controlling Prince Harry’s ‘fun side’ amid underwear auction

TMZ reports that Carrie Royale was officially auctioning off the royal briefs along with the dress and swimsuit she wore that night.

Carrie revealed, “I am holding the auction to help remind him of his fun side, the side that his marriage to his wife Meghan has tried to control.”

Carrie is making some serious accusations for someone who may have only known Harry for one night, but perhaps there’s a hidden side to the story.

Regardless, the Prince’s underwear will be available to bid on Thursday starting at 10:30 p.m. PT, starting at $10,000.

The bid could go very high, and if it reaches $800,000, the winner will get a vintage bottle of 1996 Dom Perignon Rose wrapped in gold, worth over $200,000.

To add a special touch, some of the proceeds will go to Harry and Meghan’s charity, Archewell.

Meghan Markle worried Prince Harry might want to return to the UK

Aside from Harry’s underwear auction, there may be some additional concerns with the former Royals.

Harry has been working hard to mend his relationships with his family, and while the work is far from done, there appears to have been some progress.

However, everyone is worried about Queen Elizabeth‘s health as the 96-year-old monarch has seen better days. Harry, Meghan, and their children have been invited to visit the Queen in Scotland, and it’s likely that at least Harry and Meghan will go.

Meghan is reportedly concerned that Harry will want to stay in the UK the more they go over there as he begins to feel more attached and emotional for his homeland.

For now, only time will tell if they stay in Montecito or return across the pond.