Prince Harry’s troubled past could jeopardize his visa in an upcoming hearing

Prince Harry may have grown up into a loving husband to Meghan Markle and a doting dad to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but the oats he sowed in his younger years may be returning to hurt him.

Prince Harry requires a current visa to remain in the United States, but a conservative think tank has urged Donald Trump to investigate his file over allegations that he may have lied on his application form or received preferential treatment.

Prince Harry’s bombshell book, Spare, details much of his life as a royal family member and some of the things that he partook in — including drug use — before he married Meghan.

He wrote, referring to the period after his late mother Princess Diana’s death, “Of course, I had been taking cocaine at that time. At someone’s house during a hunting weekend, I was offered a line, and since then, I have consumed some more.”

Anyone applying for a Non-immigrant Visa must answer a series of questions about prior and current drug use, addictions, and possession of drugs.

The NY Post reports that The Heritage Foundation is now asking President Trump to look into Prince Harry’s answers about his past drug use when he filled out the official visa form from the U.S. Department of State on the Consular Electronic Application Center.

Prince Harry’s visa case looms next month

The conservative research group previously filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), trying to gain access to Prince Harry’s visa application documents.

A judge in that instance ruled that while Prince Harry shared “intimate details of his life” in his book Spare, he still held a “reasonable privacy interest” and ruled against The Heritage Foundation.

Now that the government has a new administration, the Heritage Foundation is trying again, and a new hearing is set for February 5, 2025.

Nile Gardiner, PhD., alleges that Prince Harry must have either misconstrued or lied about his admitted drug use on his visa application or that he received special treatment from the United States government.

In his blog at The Heritage Foundation, he states, “America takes a firm stance against illegal drug use,” asserting that the public should be able to see Prince Harry’s answers on the application.

Nile told the New York Post, “I’ll be urging the president to release Prince Harry’s immigration records, and the president has the legal authority to do that.”

Prince Harry could lose his visa and his right to remain in the United States could be jeopardized if the records show he potentially lied or was given special favors on the application.

