Prince Harry’s legal case ends with a ‘full’ apology

Prince Harry is no stranger to court cases as he fights against what he feels are breaches of his privacy or security concerns.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Prince Harry was set to return to the United Kingdom without his wife, Meghan Markle, for his latest legal case.

The solo visit aligned with Prince Harry and Meghan’s new mandate that separates their brands mainly, with each taking on their own business and charitable ventures alone.

The tragedy of the California wildfires brought the royal couple together again as they helped to deliver food and goods to those impacted by the disaster. Otherwise, it seems they travel alone.

Now, Prince Harry’s travel diary has a new opening since his attendance at a legal case in the United Kingdom is now unnecessary after Prince Harry settled the court case, with the other party apologizing “fully.”

Prince Harry receives a “full” apology in a court case

Prince Harry has long alleged that News Group Newspapers (NGN) seriously intruded on his privacy and engaged in acts of wrongdoing, but the parties in the case — who also included British politician Tom Watson — have reached an agreement.

News UK, the British arm of News Group Newspapers, shared in a statement, “Today we have come to agreements with the Duke Of Sussex and Lord Watson to pay damages and to settle their cases. It is in the interests of all the parties to come to a settlement.”

The statement continues in part, “Today a full and unequivocal apology is given to the Duke of Sussex for the phone hacking, surveillance, and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators instructed by them at the News of the World.”

It added, “Today, our apology to the Duke of Sussex includes an apology for incidents of unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for The Sun, not by journalists, from 1996-2011.

“There are strong controls and processes in place at all our titles today to ensure this cannot happen now. There was no voicemail interception on The Sun.”

Royal Family updates

While Prince Harry and Meghan were in California helping with the disaster victims of the wildfires, Prince William and Kate Middleton were celebrating good news after Kate Middleton revealed that her cancer is in remission around the time of her 43rd birthday.

Meanwhile, the Princess Royal is visiting Cape Town, South Africa.

And King Charles shared a post celebrating the Duchess of Edinburgh’s milestone birthday.

Ahead of The Duchess of Edinburgh’s 60th birthday on Monday, a new picture has been released.



The photograph was taken at Bagshot Park in January by Christina Ebenezer. pic.twitter.com/7NOWE6IOKw — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 18, 2025

Many in the royal family seem to have reason to celebrate, including Prince Harry, who has settled his legal case.