Prince Harry set to make appearance with Royal Family in new BBC tribute to Prince Philip

Prince Harry is set to appear in new BBC One film alongside members of the Royal Family. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Prince Harry is reportedly set to appear alongside members of the Royal Family in a new BBC One film scheduled to air later this month.

The upcoming film, a tribute to the late Prince Philip, will air on Wednesday, September 22, according to Express.

It will feature several senior members of the Royal Family, including the Queen. Prince Philip’s children — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward– will also appear.

The late Duke of Edinburgh’s grandchildren — Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex — are also expected to feature.

Others include Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie, and Zara Tindall.

Meghan Markle and the Queen have not been interviewed for the show

The one-hour-long film will air on BBC One on September 22 at 9 p.m. U.K. time. It will include interviews with members of the Royal Family. It will also feature interviews with Prince Philip filmed before his death to mark his 100th birthday.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, the Queen has not been interviewed for the film, according to Express.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was reportedly also not interviewed for the film. She hasn’t returned to the U.K. since she left the country with Prince Harry in March 2020.

However, Prince Harry has visited the U.K. on two occasions since he left the country in March 2020.

Monsters & Critics reported that the Duke of Sussex visited the U.K. in April 2021 to attend Prince Philip’s funeral. He also returned to the U.K. in the summer to attend the unveiling of a statue in honor of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Prince Philip died in June, two months shy of his 100th birthday

Prince Philip died of “old age” after being admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on February 16.

He was admitted to King Edward VII hospital after feeling unwell. He was later transferred to St. Bartholomew’s where he underwent a surgical procedure for a heart condition.

He returned to King Edward VII hospital after undergoing surgery at St. Bartholomew’s. He returned to Windsor Castle in March after a month of hospitalization.

Prince Philip died on March 16 in Windsor Castle, reportedly with the Queen at his bedside.

Harry is set to publish his memoir in 2022

The news that Harry is set to appear in a new BBC One film alongside other Royals comes after the Duke of Sussex announced he was publishing his memoir in 2022.

The news sparked concern due to fears that Harry could use it to launch further attacks against senior members of the Royal Family.

Royal commentator Phil Dampier claimed that Harry’s memoir was “hanging over” the Royal Family and that the Royals were hoping he was “running out of ammunition.”

However, royal expert Mikhaila Friel claimed during a chat with host Joe Drake on Royally Us, that while Harry’s memoir will likely include intimate details about his life and Palace secrets, the Duke of Sussex will refrain from exposing damaging Royal secrets out of respect for the Queen.