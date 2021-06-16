Prince Harry had emotional ‘final, parting’ phone call with ex-GF Chelsy Davy day before Meghan wedding

Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Prince Harry reportedly had an emotional “final, parting” phone conversation with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy the day before his wedding to Meghan Markle, a royal watcher has claimed.

Harry dated Chelsy on and off for several years before he met and married Meghan.

Meghan and Harry tied the knot on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. The Duke of Sussex’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy attended the wedding, but she was not invited to the after-party at Frogmore House, according to Express.

Chelsy was emotional and in tears during ‘final, parting call’ with Harry

Harry reportedly gave Chelsy a “final, parting call” the day before his wedding, a source reportedly said.

The source revealed that Chelsy broke down in tears during the call and, at first, didn’t want to attend the wedding when Harry invited her.

“It was their final call, a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on,” the source said. “Chelsy was quite emotional about it all, she was in tears and almost didn’t go to the wedding.”

But she eventually came to terms with the situation and attended the wedding, but she was not invited to the exclusive after-party.

“In the end, she went and promised Harry she wouldn’t try and gatecrash the party,” the source added.

Chelsy also attended Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in April 2011.

Harry briefly dated actress Cressida Bonas after breaking up with Chelsy. Bonas also attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

Who is Chelsy Davy?

Chelsy is of Zimbabwean nationality. She was born in Zimbabwe to Charles Davy and Beverley Donald Davy.

Charles was a wealthy landowner and safari operator in Zimbabwe while his wife, Beverly, was a model.

Chelsy attended Cheltenham College in the U.K. and later Stowe School in Buckinghamshire. She graduated from the University of Cape Town in 2006 with a degree in economics. She also attended the University of Leeds, where she received a law degree in 2009.

She worked with a London law firm for some years before launching her jewelry brand, Aya, in 2016.

Harry and Chevy met in Cape Town in 2004

Harry and Chelsy reportedly met in Cape Town in 2004, during his gap year. They met after he graduated from Eton College in 2003 and before he started military training at Sandhurst.

They had a turbulent on-and-off relationship and broke up in 2009, according to the BBC.

They remained on good terms after breaking up.

“You sort of get the feeling that neither of them was quite ever willing to completely let go of that love affair,” royal watcher Katie Nicholl commented, according to Express. “They’d carved their names into one of the tree trunks on the family estate. It was such a love affair, it really was.”