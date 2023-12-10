Prince Harry called ‘ridiculous,’ accused of ‘always blaming someone else’

Prince Harry has had a bad week in the courts in the United Kingdom.

The younger son of King Charles sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) for libel over a published article about him in late 2022.

This week, the High Court issued an Approved Judgment allowing ANL to mount its defense in the libel case.

Prince Harry’s lawyers argued unsuccessfully and read a statement from the prince that seemingly contradicted his earlier remarks in January 2020 when he and his wife, Meghan Markle.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Prince Harry and Meghan issued a statement when they stepped back from their royal duties and moved from the UK to North America.

The couple’s original statement read in part, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to transition this year,” Harry used the word “forced” in the statement read by his lawyer, Shaheed Fatima, in court this week.

A royal insider, Angela Levin, called Harry ‘ridiculous’

In this court case, a letter from the Queen’s private secretary, Sir Edward Young, that he wrote to Sir Mark Sedwill, a member of the House of Lords, was produced as evidence.

A report by The Sunday Times declares that the letter read in part, “You will understand well that ensuring that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain safe is of paramount importance to Her Majesty and her family.”

In his autobiography Spare, Harry wrote that he felt forced out of the UK and cites safety concerns over the lack of security for him and his family.

Harry also blamed the late Queen’s secretary, Sir Edward Young, for blocking him from seeing his grandmother, the Queen. He is quoted as saying, “Who was he to try to block me?”

A royal insider, Angela Levin, told The Sun that Harry was being “ridiculous” and “Harry’s always blaming somebody else.” People have noticed that Harry has not taken responsibility for these problems.

Harry and Meghan’s daughter could bring the family back together

The Express reported that a royal insider revealed King Charles hopes for “peace and positivity” this holiday season.

The royal insider also shared, “It pains him that he’s yet to meet Lilibet. He would love so much to spend time with Archie and Harry, whether it’s one-on-one or with Meghan there too.”

Last month, it was reported that Harry called his father on his 75th birthday and had a warm call. The tensions in the family may be thawing, and the family could reunite for the Christmas holidays.

There have been no reports that Harry and Meghan have been invited to Christmas with the royal family yet.