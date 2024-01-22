Prince Harry and Prince Andrew blocked from helping during King Charles’ medical procedure

In the last week, the world has learned of Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery, Sarah Ferguson’s new cancer diagnosis, and King Charles’ enlarged prostate.

These conditions alone are severe, but coming together at once is a big hit to the working royals in the family.

According to the press release, the royal family performs over 2000 official engagements yearly. This does not consider the official work that King Charles does as King.

King Charles will undergo a medical procedure this week on his enlarged prostate that will require anesthesia, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics.

Certain people can act for the King if anything important arises while he is indisposed, but some family members have been barred from helping.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Before King Charles undergoes his surgery for his prostate, he will most likely sign letters patent, an order that allows his Counsellors of State to act in an emergency.

Bill allows only working royals to act as Counsellors of State

In reading the Counsellors of State Bill 2022-2023, some new information came to light about who could serve as a Counsellor of State and who could not.

Lord True, who has held the Lord Privy Seal of the United Kingdom since 2022, revealed that only “working members of the Royal Family will be called on to act as Counsellors of State, according to Hollywood Life.

Prince Harry, second son to King Charles, stopped being a working royal in 2020 when he moved to North America with Meghan Markle.

Prince Andrew, King Charles’ brother, is tainted by the Jeffery Epstein scandal and stripped of all his royal titles and connections.

According to People, the family members who will make decisions in case King Charles cannot include Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward.

It is unclear what, if anything, William will help with while his wife Kate is still hospitalized.

Prince Harry urged to call and make amends

With his dad and his serious medical issues and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, having had abdominal surgery and is still hospitalized, it is up to Harry to call and make amends.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, said, “Given the sensitivities involved, it is hoped some approach would be made by Harry, but the best thing, and the only thing, would be a quiet or private approach,” according to Leading Britain’s Conversation.

Harry and Meghan could greatly help the family if they could only come back into the fold. Harry’s slams to the royal family in his book Spare last year broke things that still need to be mended.