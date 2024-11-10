Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s absence at the Festival of Remembrance slammed by fans

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are criticized by royal family fans for snubbing an essential holiday in the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry and Meghan have not been to the United Kingdom together since they were there for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022.

It seems that that track record of not attending functions as a united couple in Prince Harry’s homeland remains since it looks like even Remembrance Sunday cannot get them to go home.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, Remembrance Day is ahead of the day commemorating Armistice Day, or the end of the First World War, just as we celebrate Veterans Day in the United States.

Prince Harry and Meghan have been rebranding themselves as the separate brands of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rather than the couple known as Harry and Meghan.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

While they have been seen separately over the last couple of months, they did unite to share a video ahead of Remembrance Sunday. Still, the subject is surprisingly not about veterans but children instead.

Critics call out Prince Harry and Meghan for missing Remembrance Sunday

Prince Harry and Meghan missed their family gathering for Remembrance Sunday, but the reasons are unknown.

Queen Camilla had to miss events because of a severe infection in her chest that sidelined her, and Kate Middleton filled her spot.

Instead of going, Prince Harry and Meghan recorded a video message while wearing paper poppies, which signified showing respect on Veterans Day.

Instead of speaking about veterans, Prince Harry said, “We are at a crossroads. The urgency to reassess and redefine our approach to protecting children has become increasingly evident.”

Prince Harry and Meghan sent the video to the United Nations conference in Colombia.

Royal Family fans noticed Prince Harry and Meghan were not attending Remembrance Sunday or any other festivals surrounding the events and slammed them both.

One critic said that it was “disgraceful that he is wearing a poppy” and went on about Meghan, saying, “She probably had no idea what the poppy represents until he told her.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle skipped Remembrance Sunday in the UK, and fans are upset. Pic credit: @TheIndependent/YouTube

Another critic called Prince Harry and Meghan “hypocrites” who are doing “DAMAGE to your kids by keeping them away from their GRANDFATHERS!”

If Prince Harry and Meghan don’t get their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, home to see the ailing King Charles soon, it may not happen while he lives.

Critics call out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle staying away from the UK. Pic credit: @TheIndependent/YouTube

Royal fans hope that Prince Harry and Meghan will soon reunite and travel home to the United Kingdom to make amends with their estranged family.

Prince William and Kate Middleton take center stage on Remembrance Sunday

Kate Middleton has been feeling better and appeared on Remembrance Sunday alongside her husband, Prince Willam.

Even fans of Prince William have been commenting on Prince Harry’s absence from these events.

One said, “I just get the feeling that William misses Harry” after seeing the remembrance ceremony.

Royal Family fans notice that Prince Harry is missing from Remembrance Sunday. Pic credit: @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram

There is still time for reconciliation before Christmas since Prince Harry and Meghan have received invitations to go home for Christmas, home to the United Kingdom.