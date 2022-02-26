Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘stand with the people of Ukraine’ after Russian invasion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle voice support for the Ukrainian people as Russia invades. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

After Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave a brief statement giving their support to the Ukrainian people.

At this time, Harry and Meghan are the only people from the British royal family who have spoken out against the invasion.

The invasion began quickly Thursday morning. After years of conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that they would be beginning a military operation in Ukraine. Shortly after his announcement, the Ukraine capital Kyiv was attacked.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce that they ‘stand with the people of Ukraine’

Harry and Meghan used their website for Archewell to release their statement on the Russian invasion.

The statement reads, “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.”

The Archewell Foundation is the couple’s nonprofit foundation that aims “to drive systemic cultural change.” Archewell includes Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions as business platforms.

While Meghan and Harry have used their platform to voice their support for the people of Ukraine, other celebrities have expressed their concerns about the incident as well. However, some are more tone-deaf than others regarding the best ways to provide support to the Ukrainian people.

Actress AnnaLynne McCord faced backlash when she posted a spoken-word poem for Vladimir Putin, in which she apologizes for not being his mother and says that if she were his mother, things would be different.

The View’s Joy Behar commented that she was worried about how the conflict would impact her vacation to Italy, which resulted in backlash from other celebrities and many Twitter users.

Although the remaining British royal family has not released statements in support of Ukraine at this time, US President Joe Biden announced new sanctions on Russia on Thursday.

Joe Biden condemned Russia’s invasion, says it wasn’t justified

On Thursday, Biden announced new export restrictions and sanctions against Moscow, but not against Vladimir Putin personally.

Biden appeared visibly angry but did admit that it wouldn’t be right to remove Russia from the global banking system.

Biden said, “Putin chose this war. Now he and his country will bear the consequences.” Biden is reportedly sending 7,000 more troops to Germany to assist NATO.

Biden faced many questions and backlash for his refusal to sanction Putin altogether, but rather only sanctioning four major Russian banks.

However, he said that many leaders agreed not to sanction Russia entirely.

This morning, I met with my G7 counterparts to discuss President Putin’s unjustified attack on Ukraine and we agreed to move forward on devastating packages of sanctions and other economic measures to hold Russia to account. We stand with the brave people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/dzvYxj7J9w — President Biden (@POTUS) February 24, 2022

However, some foreign leaders disagree and believe Russia should be banned. Despite Ukrainian officials wanting Russia’s access to the international payment system, SWIFT, Biden insists that the sanctions would be equal or more consequence than removing Russia from SWIFT.