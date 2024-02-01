Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issue warning for children’s safety

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a new cause they are fighting for on their foundations’s website.

Harry and Meghan run the Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Production through their Archewell.com website.

Their website states, “At Archewell, we unleash the power of compassion to drive system cultural change.”

Harry and Meghan have always prided themselves on being compassionate and charitable. From accepting human rights awards to saving bullied chickens, Harry and Meghan care about others.

Harry also founded the Invictus Games, a charity geared toward helping wounded veterans. Harry is quoted on their website, “Heart of Invictus is the incredible story of competitors brought together through service, who are now united through sport.”

Now, they are turning their sights on children’s online safety after listening to the heartfelt pleas of mothers and fathers who have lost their children to the dangers of social media.

Harry and Meghan make a statement about online child safety

Harry and Meghan have updated their website with a message after listening to the Senate Judiciary Hearing with the CEOs of the social media companies.

Some information is posted on the Senate’s X, formerly Twitter account.

The Senate is attempting to hold the CEOs of these companies accountable for the terrible things that can happen to children because of alleged actions taken by people on their social media platforms.

In a statement on the Archewell website, Harry and Meghan acknowledged the parents’ bravery and tenacity in bringing attention to the problem. They said in part, “This is not the time to pass the buck of responsibility. It’s the time to make necessary change at the source to keep our children safe.”

Children’s safety is a new cause for Harry and Meghan as they try to turn their charity around. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, their charity was down 11 million dollars in donations last year.

This new statement calling for change may put the charity back on people’s minds and help drive donations.

Harry and Meghan are called a ‘power couple’ after sending this message

The new statement and subsequent video that Harry and Meghan shared on their website has a body language expert, Judi James, calling them a “power couple,” according to the Mirror.

Judi told the Mirror, “This Archewell Summit shows the power couple in full empathy and caring mode as they listen to tragic stories from parents about their children.”

The video shared on their website shows Meghan and Harry addressing a crowd at their Archewell Summit 2023. The couple is clearly in control and working together.