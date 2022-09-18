Prince Harry and Meghan Markle found out about Buckingham Palace snub via the media

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry found out they were uninvited to reception via the media. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry came to the U.K. before the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 for business and ended up staying for longer than planned.

The pair were in the middle of a European tour of sorts, attending the One Young World summit on September 5 and later the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year To Go event.

However, they canceled their appearance at the WellChild Awards in London after news of the Queen’s death was announced.

Despite staying just footsteps away from Prince William and Kate Middleton, the couples reportedly had no interaction.

Things have appeared awkward as the Prince, and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been together mourning at public events.

Now, things have gotten even more uncomfortable after the Sussexes allegedly found out their invitation to Sunday’s Buckingham Palace reception had been rescinded.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were allegedly uninvited to Buckingham Palace reception

Harry and Meghan read about the news the way the rest of us did, via the press. The excuse given was that the event was for “working royals” only.

A source told Page Six, “Harry and Meghan actually got the invitation and no-one has actually told them they are uninvited.”

Another source said, “I’m told they only found out they were uninvited by reading press reports.”

Despite the behind-the-scenes drama, a source tried to make it clear that the Sussexes have no desire to create an issue and simply will do what is asked of them during the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II.

While this may be true, a friend of the couple told The Sunday Times, “It is beyond bonkers if they’re not there. Everyone is coming in from around the world to pay their respects to the Queen.”

The couples have been together a few times during the mourning period

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Sussexes participated in a surprise walkabout outside Windsor Castle, though they did not interact with each other much, and even looked like they were alone at times.

Prince Harry and Prince William later walked next to each other in the procession that followed the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where her body is currently Lying-In-State.

The brothers were also seen together as they lead the Queen’s six other grandchildren in a Saturday evening vigil.

The next time we will see the brothers together will be in the procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey before the Queen’s funeral on Monday, which is due to start at 11:00 a.m.

It’s unknown whether or not they will be seated next to each other.