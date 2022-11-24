Prince Harry admits Meghan Markle calls him out for his ‘strange’ habit at home 

Prince Harry’s ‘weird’ habit leaves Meghan Markle ‘baffled. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia/S_bukley

Prince Harry has revealed the household habit that was drilled into him by his father, King Charles, when he was younger.

The 38-year-old has continued the habit into adulthood, but it often leaves his wife, Meghan Markle, baffled.

The Duke of Sussex discussed the “insane” habit in a documentary about his father several years ago, and his brother Prince William also admitted he did it.

Speaking about their dad in Prince, Son, and Heir: Charles at 70 from 2018, Harry said, “He’s a stickler for turning lights off.”

Prince William, who appeared alongside his brother in the documentary, then chimed in and said he has “serious OCD on light switches.”

Harry then said that his wife, Meghan, has also caught on to his habit.

Prince Harry’s ‘strange’ habit that Meghan Markle calls him out for

Harry said, laughing, “My wife goes, ‘Well, why turn the lights off? You know, it’s dark.’ I go, ‘We only need one light. We don’t need like six.”

He continued, “And all of a sudden, it becomes a habit, and those small habit changes he’s making, every single person can do.”

However, despite Harry once talking fondly of his father, their relationship is apparently “near rock bottom,” as The Mirror reports.

And it appears that Harry and Meghan have snubbed an invite from Charles to spend Christmas together ahead of Harry’s tell-all memoir’s global release in January.

Prince Harry’s memoir could reveal ‘explosive details’ about William, says historian

Harry’s bombshell book, Spare, will hit shelves on January 10.

Recently, a royal historian warned that his upcoming memoir would likely reveal new “explosive details” about his elder brother William because he “wants to sell a book.”

Dr. Edward Owens, a British historian and author of The Family Firm Monarchy: Mass Media and the British Public, 1932-53, claimed that Harry’s memoir could contain new information about his relationship with senior members of the Royal Family, including William.

He also added that there “might” be some more details and information about Harry and William’s relationship, according to Express.

“So far, it’s been left for royal commentators and journalists to narrate the family feud.”

According to Owens, the Sussexes would want to use the memoir to set the record straight because they felt the Royal Family mistreated them.

He added that it gives Harry and Meghan a chance, for the first time since Megxit, to “put in writing on record, their interpretation of what happened.”

The Duke of Sussex explained in a statement published on his Archewell website that he wanted to publish his memoir to tell his own story, including “the highs and lows” and the lessons he’s learned.