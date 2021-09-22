Prince Charles should let William be king because ‘Kate could save the Royal Family,’ former Labour MP says

Prince Charles should allow his son Prince William to be king, former Labour MP said. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Prince Charles has been advised to let his son Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, succeed the Queen.

Former Labour MP Stephen Pound told talkRADIO that Charles, Prince of Wales, should concede his position of next-in-line to the throne to William because “he hasn’t kept his side of the deal” that requires him to stay out of politics, according to Express.

The British people had a deal with Charles to “pay for someone to squeeze the toothpaste onto his toothbrush, and he keeps out of politics,” Pound said.

The people have kept their side of the deal but Charles hasn’t, according to Pound. Instead of staying out of politics, the Prince of Wales has weighed in on political issues that people don’t want him to.

‘Kate can save the Royal Family’

“I honestly believe that someone like Kate could save the Royal Family,” Pound said.

He claimed that Charles was “trying to be a constitutional and a ceremonial monarch.”

“I want to see the confidence to say we don’t have to be ruled over, we don’t have to be subjects, we can actually be citizens, in the same way that the Dutch are,” Pound continued.

“What is wrong with that ceremonial monarch? We can keep the glitz and we can keep the glory and we can keep the tourists pouring through at the Tower of London, and Buckingham Palace, you name it,” he concluded.

Britain has a constitutional monarchy. While the Queen is officially the head of state, legislative functions reside with the elected Parliament. The Queen’s role is largely ceremonial.

British people don’t want Charles to be king

The comments by Pound come after Monsters & Critics reported that Graham Smith, the CEO of Republic, an organization that wants the monarchy abolished, claimed the Royal Family would likely face challenges if Charles becomes king because people don’t want him.

Smith cited recent surveys that suggested that many don’t want Charles to be king and want to have a say in who succeeds the Queen.

According to Smith, the British people want to be able to choose their king. They also want the monarchy modernized to reflect current British democratic values.

“I think everybody else wants to have a choice,” Graham said. “This is where British values and people’s expectations and opinions about individuals collide with the monarchy.”

He added that if people aren’t allowed to chose their king there will be “significant problems.”

Younger Brits prefer Harry over Charles and William

A poll conducted in March/April by Deltapoll also found that a higher proportion of millennials (aged 24 to 40) and Generation Z (aged 18 to 24) Brits wanted Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, to be king after Queen Elizabeth.

According to the poll, 23% of millennials said they preferred Harry over Charles and William, compared with only 5% of baby boomers (aged 57 to 75) who said they wanted Harry to be king.

The survey also found that Harry was more popular than William among Generation Z Brits.

The poll found that 23% of Generation Z preferred Harry over William, while 22% said they preferred William over Harry.

When William said he ‘didn’t want to be king’ Harry said ‘he’ll have it’

The British broadcaster Jeremy Paxman claimed on Channel 5’s 2019 documentary, Paxman on the Queen’s Children, that Diana once shared that William used to say that he didn’t want to be king, but Harry said he’d have the job if William didn’t want it.

William is currently the second-in-line to the throne after his father, Prince Charles.

According to the Royal Family’s official website, the Duke of Sussex is the sixth-in-line to the throne after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, are respectively the seventh and eight-in-line.