Pregnant Sophie Turner spotted without pants in public in leggy display

Sophie Turner’s red carpet look at the GRAMMY Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Pregnant Sophie Turner stepped out in an oversized shirt alongside her husband, Joe Jonas.

The actress currently stars in the HBO series The Staircase, in which she portrays Margaret Ratliff.

Earlier this month, the 26-year-old confirmed her second pregnancy in a gown at the Met Gala, revealing her growing baby bump.

During the promo tour for her new series shortly after the star-studded event, Sophie dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she explained why she turned down a party invite from Kendall Jenner.

Sophie Turner goes pantless in Beverly Hills

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were seen at the Beverly Hills Hotel, waiting for their limousine to take them to a restaurant on Sunset Boulevard.

Pic credit: Backgrid

The couple enjoyed the warm weather, and the actress hid her growing baby bump in an oversized blue, button-down shirt, which she accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and a set of thick, black slides.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Jonas, 32, donned a beige jacket and brown pants with a red shirt underneath. The Jonas Brothers singer appeared occupied with his phone with his wife in one of the photos.

He completed the stylish look with minimal jewelry and a pair of white sneakers.

The soon-to-be dad of two also appeared to have black nail polish on his fingernails.

The Game of Thrones actress tied the knot with Joe Jonas about three years ago in Las Vegas, and the couple welcomed their first child together, Willa Jonas, in 2020.

The British actress was photographed with a baby bump months before announcing her pregnancy after the Met Gala, where the couple posed for photographs together with her baby bump on display.

Sophie Turner talks about motherhood in a new interview

In a recent interview with Elle Magazine, Turner opened up about her pregnancy, and her take on motherhood, telling the publication:

“It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation,” she said with a smile, continuing: “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

The Staircase actor also spoke about her daughter, Willa Jonas, who turns 2 years old in July, in reaction to having a sibling.

The publication asked whether Willa understands that she will become a big sister, with Turner responding:

”I don’t think so, I’ll point to my stomach and say, ‘What’s in there?’ And she’ll go, ‘Baby.’ But then she points to her own stomach and says, ‘Baby,’ and then she’ll point to her dad’s tummy and say, ‘Baby.’ So, I think she just thinks that a belly is a baby and that’s the name for it.”

Turner has not revealed the gender of her yet-to-be-born baby.