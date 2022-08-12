Pregnant Shanina Shaik shows her bump in tiny string bikini

Shanina Shaik showed off her blooming baby bump in a black bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Shanina Shaik, a stunning model with some of the most enviable looks on the planet, is pregnant and showing off her blooming bump in a gorgeous selfie.

Shanina wore a black bikini top with a bow in the middle as she lay on a lounge chair and held the camera above her head to show off her belly.

Her brunette hair was spread out behind her, and her makeup looked light and natural with peachy pink lips.

In a second photo in the Instagram carousel, she showed off her bump from the side, proving she’s an absolutely glowing mama to be.

She posted the pictures on Wednesday with the funny caption, “BUMP day 💙,” a pun on the ‘hump day’ saying that people use for the middle of the week.

They received over 8k likes, including from fellow models Olivia Culpo and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Shanina Shaik announced her pregnancy in May

Shanina announced her pregnancy in May with a stunning black and white Instagram post in which she wore a see-through white cardigan and hugged her bump as she put her head back with her eyes closed.

In a second shot in the carousel, she wore a see-through silk nightgown while she was all wet, and her bump was visible underneath. Her dark hair was also wet and slicked back, and she put her head back, smiling wide.

In the caption, she wrote a letter dedicated to the new love of her life. She began writing, “Thank you for choosing me to be your Mum. I have always wanted you for as long as I can remember, and at times my patience was tested.The timing had to be right, and I can say with confidence that I am ready to be your guide, your protector and your best friend.”

Shanina wrote about being raised by her own amazing mother and wanting to raise her child the same way. She wrapped up the post telling her child they could always count on her and signed off “Mummy and Daddy cant wait to meet you ! Love always, Your Mum ❤️.”

Shanina Shaik reflected on how her pregnancy

Along with sharing her pregnancy announcement, Shanina talked to People magazine about how it feels to become a mother.

She told the publication she’s feeling pretty good and said there’s been “a lot of change in my body and my surrounding.”

It’s “been a really pleasant, healthy, and amazing experience,” Shanina added.

The 31-year-old model and her boyfriend, Matthew Adesuyan, are expecting their baby in the fall.