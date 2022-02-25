Pregnant Nicky Hilton stuns in floral maxi dress

Pregnant Nicky Hilton looks stuns in her floral maxi dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is showing off her growing baby bump.

The designer joined new and expecting moms for a Frida Mom product launch at Kathy Hilton’s estate on Wednesday.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild stuns in pink maxi dress

Nicky took to Instagram to post several photos from the event.

In the first photo, she was seen cradling her baby bump and standing next to her mom and sister-in-law, Tessa Hilton.

In the second photo, she was seen smiling as Chelsea Rosen Hirschhorn touches her baby bump. New mom Meghan Trainor was also in the photo.

In the third photo, Nicky was seen eating cotton candy.

In the fourth photo, she posed again with her mom, Kathy Hilton, while cradling her baby bump.

Nicky captioned the photo, “The family is growing! Most special day with @fridababy @fridamom and all the glowing mamas and mamas-to-be.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Nicky wore a pink floral maxi dress to the event. She paired it with pink strappy heels and an emerald green ring.

Soon-to-be-moms Sharna Burgess and Jenna Ushkowitz were also present at the event.

Nicky debuted her baby bump earlier this month

Nicky debuted her baby bump in a photo on Instagram earlier this month.

In the photo, she was seen wearing a black dress with a jeweled neckline.

Nicky posed in front of a floral wall while cradling her baby bump.

She captioned the post, “They say the best things in life come in threes,” and added three baby emojis.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and James Rothschild children

Nicky began dating financier James Rothschild in 2011. Then, in July 2015, the couple got married at The Orangery in Kensington Palace Gardens.

They are already the parents of two daughters. Lily-Grace Victoria was born in 2016, and Theodora Marilyn was born in 2017.

In February 2020, Nicky spoke to People about the lessons she’s learned from being a mother: “Patience and being the best version of yourself.”

She also spoke about feeling mom guilt.

“I think all moms suffer from mom guilt,” she shared. “I think we could all do better at that, and it’s important to still do the things you love. Don’t let your children completely take over your life. Navigate that balance and find that balance.”

She continued, “Whenever I do work trips, I’ll feel guilty about leaving the children. But at the same time, I think it’s also setting a good example for your children about working on what you’re passionate about. I want to lead by example.”