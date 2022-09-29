Pregnant model Constance Jablonski stuns in lingerie on runway

Constance Jablonski stunned in lingerie on the catwalk. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Model Constance Jablonski stunned in lingerie on the catwalk while nearly eight months pregnant with her first child.

On Tuesday, September 27, at the National Archives Museum, Constance showed the world that pregnancy couldn’t stop her from slaying Paris Fashion Week.

The French model and mother-to-be took to the runway to show off her glowing skin during the Etam Womenswear Summer/Spring 2023 Fashion show on Tuesday, September 27.

Etam is a French lingerie brand founded in 1916 that specializes in making women feel free by creating garments with love, passion, and expertise.

According to their website, they are constantly innovating to support women’s emancipation, well-being, and liberation of the body with the power of lingerie.

During the brand’s Womenswear Summer/Spring 2023 runway show, the brand put its words into action by inspiring women all over the globe as she seamlessly executed her walk while eight months pregnant.

Constance Jablonski on the Etam runway show. Pic credit: Best Image/Backgrid

Pregnant Constance Jablonski’s runway look

In the beautiful outdoor gardens at the Archives Museum, Constance is seen wearing a set of lacy black underwear, an open black trench coat with embellished details to show off her baby bump, silver studs, and a pair of stiletto thigh-high boots.

Her lingerie set features a fun scalloped detail. Fans can find the Exquise Underwire Plunge Bra on the Etam website, which retails for $59.00.

The matching Exquise Thong in black is also available on their website for $20.00.

Constance paired the look with loose curls and minimal makeup, showing her natural pregnancy glow.

The model took to Instagram to show her fans how happy she was about her baby’s first runway show!

She captioned the post with a cute baby chick emoji, “So this just happened 🐣@etam #etamliveshow.”

Constance Jablonski excited for first child

As one of the most famous supermodels from France, Constance has been on the runway for tons of high-end fashion shows.

Now at 31, the model is moving on to a new chapter in her life by having her first child. To show her fans how excited she was to share her news, she took to Instagram to show off her “summer body.”

In the post, Constance is wearing a striped blue, yellow, and red bikini with a cute sunhat as she smiles in the sun.

She captioned the post, “My summer body has never been that ready 😅👶🏼.”

However, this doesn’t mean she will take a break from her modeling career, as she has proven to the world that she can do it all!