Singer Meghan Trainor might be pregnant but that isn’t stopping her from working from across the globe.

The All About That Bass hitmaker announced in January that she was expecting her second child with her husband, Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara.

In addition to releasing her new single Mother, which features Kris Jenner in the music video, Meghan is also working overseas on Australian Idol.

This isn’t the first time she has been a talent show judge, however, as she has been on the panel for RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Four.

For her most recent Instagram upload, Meghan is slaying while almost six months pregnant.

“@australianidol top 8 to top 6 tomorrow!!!!!!😬🫣 don’t forget to vote for ur fave artists!!! 💖 #mother #22weekspregnant,” Meghan wrote in her caption.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 90,000 likes and over 260 comments, proving to be very popular with her 16.7 million followers.

Meghan Trainor is glowing while pregnant.

For her most recent upload, Meghan posed in a fashionable number worth talking about.

The Grammy Award-winning artist stunned in a silver dress that featured a subtle multicolored pattern all over. The item of clothing was cut out around the chest area and had a collar and long loose-fitted sleeves.

The garment fell above the knee area and she paired it with white pointed-toe heels.

Meghan tied the majority of her curly blonde locks up but left the front bits down to rest in front of her face.

She rocked acrylic nails and accessorized herself with stud earrings and rings. Meghan opted for a glossy lip as well as shimmery silver eyeshadow.

In the first shot, Meghan was snapped sitting down while throwing up a peace sign with both hands. She pouted directly at the camera lens and appeared to be living her best life.

In the next slide, Meghan posed beside her friend Chris Olsen in another pouty image. The pair both kept their eyes closed and looked happy to be in each other’s company.

In the fourth slide, Meghan smiled next to fellow singer Amy Shark.

In the final two snaps, she looked radiant behind the scenes, flashing a glowing smile in both.

In the tags, Meghan credited makeup artist Oralie Wright, hairstylist Castillo, wardrobe stylists Karissa Lee Dunn and Allison Cartagena, and nail artist Miss Betty Rose for helping her achieve this glam look.

Meghan Trainor was the face of Skechers.

After bagging herself major hits and a Grammy Award fresh out the gate, the endorsement deals also came through quickly for Meghan Trainor.

In 2015, the pop singer was the face of Skechers and even performed her own song, No, during a 2016 commercial.

“I’m proud to get behind a company that celebrates style and being true to yourself! The shoes are SO comfortable and stylish too. I know my fans will love this campaign,” Meghan said at the time (via Business Wire).

“From her beautiful voice to her fun, carefree image, Meghan is an amazing talent who engages with millions of teens and young women around the globe. A true original, Meghan is a perfect fit for Skechers and our super successful, fashionable and comfortable footwear,” Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, said.

The campaign had Meghan as a brand representative across television, print, online, outdoor, and point of purchase. Other singers that Skechers has worked with over the years have included Carrie Underwood, Christina Aguilera, and Britney Spears.

Meghan continued to front the brand until at least 2017.