Pregnant Lindsay Lohan stuns in a swimsuit by the pool

Actress Lindsay Lohan is living her best life during pregnancy, recently revealing a poolside snap of herself and her growing baby bump during a vacation.

The 36-year-old star of movies including Parent Trap and Mean Girls soaked up some sun in her latest shot as she relaxed on an outdoor lounge chair with a vibrant orange cushion.

Lohan wore a black swimsuit and a pair of black aviator shades with her red hair pulled back as she flashed a grin for the camera.

Her visible baby bump was the star of the photo, showing just how far along the actress is in her pregnancy.

It will be Lohan’s first child, whom she will welcome later this year or early 2024, along with her husband, Bader Shammas.

Monsters and Critics reported Lohan shared the big news in March with a “Coming Soon” post to announce the exciting life event. However, no expected due date was given at the time.

While the photo isn’t geotagged with a location, it’s believed that Lohan is continuing a “babymoon” with her husband in Oman, based on another recent IG share. The actress appears to be fully enjoying the getaway as she soaks up the sun with a woven hat nearby if she needs to further shade her face from the sun’s rays.

Friends and fans react to Lindsay Lohan’s pregnancy snap

Lohan’s latest photo racked up plenty of likes on the ‘Gram, with over 629,000 as of this writing. There were also over 4,000 comments that arrived reacting to the expecting star’s poolside pregnancy shot.

“Hot mama!” entrepreneur and Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran wrote with a heart emoji.

“Perfect & pregnant,” Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga commented, while Paris Hilton left an emoji of a face with heart eyes.

“Awwww so excited for you,” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards commented.

Fans also flooded the comment section, mostly with positive sentiments for the star of Freaky Friday and Netflix’s Falling for Christmas.

“I wish you a joyous pregnancy and delivery!” a fan commented, along with a heart emoji.

“Ahh pregnancy looks SO good on you!!” another wrote with an emoji for Lohan.

One individual referred to Lohan as a “Mothering legend” ahead of the actress having her first child.

Lindsay Lohan has recently promoted Peter Thomas Roth’s eye patches

Earlier this month, the actress revealed a paid partnership with a cosmetics and beauty brand, Peter Thomas Roth, promoting their Eye Patch product in a fun video clip.

In the ad, Lohan plays the part of an “Executive Eye Patch Expert” for the “Peter Thomas Roth Eye Patch eye-conic hotline” as she takes a potential customer’s call about the product on her headset.

A woman’s voice over the phone asks what the eye patches can help with, and Lohan fills her in that they’ll assist with “hydration, de-puffing, anti-aging” before exclaiming, “The limit does not exist!”

After finishing the call, a glowing Lohan removes a pair of the brand’s eye patches from her face and checks herself in a handheld mirror to admire the results.

“Honey, you’ve never looked better,” Lohan says in a nod to Parent Trap, with the paid partnership revealed in text on-screen as “Lindsay Lohan X Peter Thomas Roth.”

Peter Thomas Roth shared the video advertisement above and another featuring Lohan as the charming and “iconic” star using their “eye-conic” product on their official Instagram page.

Peter Thomas Roth Eye Patches are available in various styles, including the Cucumber De-Tox Hydra-Gel Eye Patches and 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches. Some of these can be purchased at Sephora in a pack featuring one pair of two patches for $5 or larger quantities for $55 to $75, depending on the type.

Peter Thomas Roth’s webpage featuring Lohan touts their product as “super saturated and super effective eye patches,” which they indicate are the “secret to eye-conic under-eyes like Lindsay’s.”

This may be part of why Lohan looks great during her pregnancy, although a recent getaway is likely helping her relax and pamper herself as she prepares to become a first-time mom.

Lindsay Lohan is enjoying a ‘babymoon’ with husband

Based on a few reports circulating, along with another Instagram photo from Lohan (below), the actress and her husband are on a “babymoon,” a vacation for expecting parents. They’re currently in Oman, which is located on the southeastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, bordering the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman.

Lohan geotagged Six Senses Zighy Bay, a resort located in Musandam, as she shared a gorgeous shot of herself in an orange swimsuit while in a beautiful pool of water.

The image includes some breathtaking scenery behind Lohan, with rocky mountains visible in the distance and green foliage from trees on display near the pool.

Lohan didn’t include any special caption with the photo, instead opting to use emojis for a tropical island, a mountain, and an orange heart.

The shot above only shows Lohan from her midsection up, so it doesn’t reveal the baby bump like in her newer image. However, Lohan shared an IG post late last month featuring a carousel of photos featuring her bump in various outfits. It’s believed she may have been attending a baby shower based on the collection of images.

“Good times ☺️🤰So grateful for all of the wonderful people in my life! ❤️😊,” she wrote in the caption, showing some of those good times in her images.

As mentioned, Lohan is married to financier Bader Shammas. They were engaged in November 2021 and married less than a year later. They’ve kept their relationship and marriage mostly private and live in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the couple secretly tied the knot in July 2022. They’re now awaiting the arrival of their new family member and all the joys of being first-time parents!