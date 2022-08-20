Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin shows off flexibility in headstand moment

Hilaria Baldwin showed off her headstand while heavily pregnant. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Hilaria Baldwin is showing off her amazing flexibility, even while heavily pregnant.

Alec Baldwin’s wife shared her secret to relieving tailbone pain with her followers.

The mom of six is currently expecting her seventh child. She and Alec revealed they were expecting again at the end of March. While her due date wasn’t revealed, they did confirm the baby was due this fall.

With fall set to begin in just a few weeks and Hilaria showing off her baby bump leads to speculation the newest Baldwin baby could arrive as early as late September or early October.

It’s been a heavy time for Hilaria and Alec, as the Rust shooting has completely changed their lives. Their family has been living in uncertainty, from the death of Halyna Hutchins at the filming site to the fallout that has reportedly cost him jobs.

As she continues her pregnancy, Hilaria is sharing ways to help relieve pain. As a former yoga instructor, it seems fitting.

Hilaria Baldwin shows off in bump-hugging dress

On her Instagram page, Hilaria Baldwin showed off her flexibility.

She is currently expecting her seventh child, and her growing baby bump was apparent in her bump-hugging dress.

Hilaria captioned her post, Taking some pressure off my tailbone 🥴…put the kids to bed in the middle of this video (when the light changes…cut it together🤣). I do short little headstands. Just enough to relieve my back ❤️”

Her flexibility likely comes from years of being a yoga instructor and keeping her body in good shape.

Hilaria Baldwin blasts critics who think her baby bump is fake

Alec Baldwin’s wife is no stranger to being criticized. She was accused of using a fake Spanish accent in 2020, and now, she’s being accused of using a fake baby bump for her pregnancy.

Hilaria shared her reaction earlier this month on her Instagram Story, which was captured by Page Six.

She said, “My friends made a good point about my belly. It kind of looks fake like I ate a ball. I guess the psycho conspiracy theorists online with way too much time on their hands have somewhat of a point here.”

The former yoga instructor also joked about the “links and theories” they would come up with, including what kind of ball she ate. She mentioned chocolate was her favorite, so it could be a chocolate ball.

Hilaria Baldwin may be heavily pregnant, but her snark is still on point.