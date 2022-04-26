Pregnant Britney Spears shows off tight dresses in heels

Britney Spears is looking better than ever as her third pregnancy goes along nicely. The 40-year-old pop princess made global headlines earlier this month for confirming she is expecting her first baby with personal trainer beau Sam Asghari, and today posed in a new look while pregnant.
Britney has largely been sharing pre-pregnancy content as she revisits her favorite fashion looks, but today’s post didn’t come with a throwback mention.
Britney Spears stuns in new pregnancy pics
Posting for her 40 million+ followers, the Grammy winner posed confidently from the living area of her L.A. mansion, showing off not one but two dresses.
Spears kicked off in a retro-style and polka-dot dress as she highlighted her toned frame – the blonde isn’t really showing much at the moment. Britney opted for a burgundy figure-hugging midi dress with white prints and collared for a girly finish. She paired her dress with matching red high heels.
Quick to follow was a pale pink dress with a similar cut. Britney was all smiles, going for a more evening-ready look as the dress boasted a chic bow collar detail. The Toxic hitmaker wore her long blonde locks swept up into a messy bun with soft side bangs framing her face in both looks.
The caption did something Spears is getting famous for on Instagram: namely, mentioning other celebrities.
“SORRY !!! HAD TO post this collection of fashion … I’m giving @reesewitherspoon , Katniss Everdeen from Hunger Games, I Love Lucy, and Kelly Ripa!!!” she wrote. The post has a high chance of reaching the mentioned stars, and fans would likely agree that Britney was channeling both actresses, plus 51-year-old talk show queen Kelly Ripa.
Britney Spears keeps mentioning other celebs
Britney had mentioned a major A-Lister in a share just four days ago. Posing in tiny Daisy Dukes and cropped looks that included an Ivy Park sweater from singer Beyonce’s line, Britney wrote:
“This is one of the longest videos I have ever made … it’s almost 2 min buddy 🙄 !!! If you REALLY think about it as many nasty pics and distorted stories MURICA documentaries have done on a spin of MY LIFE … it’s time I TAKE MY TIME ⏰ !!! Pssss @beyonce thank you for this cool green hoodie.”
Spears is already a mom to sons Jayden and Sean shared with ex-husband Kevin Federline. She has confirmed she will spend her third pregnancy out of the public eye to avoid the paparazzi.
