Pregnant Britney Spears models more clothes before she starts showing

Britney Spears took to Instagram again to model some new clothes, saying she needs to wear them before she ‘starts showing.’ Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears wants to make sure the world sees her fabulous new wardrobe before her baby bump prevents her from showing off her hard work in the gym.

The pop singer, who announced earlier this week that she was expecting a baby with fiance Sam Asghari, much to fans’ delight and after a lengthy court battle to free herself from her restrictive conservatorship, took to her social media page to toss some poses around in new attire.

Sharing a short video clip while posing in various ensembles, Britney looked happy and confident as she wowed for the camera.

Britney modeled several new outfits on Instagram

Britney captioned her post saying “So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing 🤰🏼” before she added “…I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants 👖 fit 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … Well barely 😅🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! Psss is anyone curious why I’m 4 sizes smaller by the door 🧐🧐🧐😉 ???”

The Ace of Base smash All That She Wants played in the background, with the apt lyrics “All that she wants…is another baby” playfully blasting in the audio.

The Circus songstress, 40, started off her post swaying side to side in a belly-baring, floral crop top with ruffled long sleeves and light grey slacks, adding a pink flower around her neckline in the spirit of Sarah Jessica Parker.

Next, Brit chose a flowy, white blouse, which she tied off at the waist, along with a black mini skirt and a red choker, all of which she rocked as a sexy ensemble before adding a bright yellow cardigan on top for the next display.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Next, Brit went to her sultry roots, wowing in a navy blue summer dress with red polka dots, pairing the look with the same red choker she donned previously.

The singer then put on a maroon crop top with long sleeves, wearing it on top of the grey slacks she wore with her floral top, before going back and putting on all of the outfits for one more round of home-runway time.

Britney’s fans have been super supportive of the singer following her pregnancy announcement

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

While Britney ensures that she shows off what she’s got before her belly gets too big, her fan base has been nothing but supportive of the singer following her pregnancy announcement and this post was no exception.

“You’re having a baby 😍” exclaimed one excited follower, while others commented with “Glowing with happiness 💖💖 and we know how much you like that song… Remembrance of who I am??” and “Time for more shopping!”

Britney has yet to announce any further details regarding her pregnancy but fans will surely be eager to follow this story for the next several months as they await more details on the new addition.