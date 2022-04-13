Pregnant Britney Spears dives in a bikini

Britney Spears showed fans she knows how to dive and swim like a fish in her latest post. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/AdMedia

Britney Spears shook the world up this week when she announced that she was pregnant with her fiance Sam Asghari in a somewhat vague Instagram post and the pop star continues to remind her fans that her body is growing a baby.

Britney shared a video of her swimming underwater accompanied by soothing music as the star twirled and showed off her skills underwater.

A short clip of the video shows her and Sam as they appear to share a kiss under the water between her dives as she shows off her moves.

Pregnant Britney Spears shows off diving skills in a bikini

Britney shared the video with her fans and wrote, “Yesterday my HUSBAND and I went swimming.”

Although it’s not the first time she’s called Sam her husband, it’s still surprising to fans. Even Britney added the emphasis on the word husband by using all caps.

She continued, “I’m like a fish [fish emoji] … I go really deep then I have to remind myself that you have to come up for air [wind emoji] !!! Psss … I heard water is the best exercise for babies [baby emojis] !!!”

Britney’s swimming skills are definitely impressive, especially while the star is expecting. There is plenty of proof that swimming helps babies once they’re born, but it can’t hurt to swim while they’re still growing, either.

Not only are Britney’s dives impressive, but the announcement of Sam Asghari being her husband and not just her fiance is still surprising to many.

Are Britney Spears and Sam Asghari married?

This isn’t the first time Britney has referred to Sam as her husband, as she shared a post only a few days ago referring to him as such, but it’s unclear whether the two are considered legally married at this time.

He used the platform to help confirm that Britney is pregnant and they’re starting a family, but the caption first says, “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect.”

The two got engaged back in September, and it appears they may have tied the knot now that they’re free from Britney’s conservatorship.

Who is Sam Asghari?

Sam Asghari, 28, initially met Britney in 2016 while they worked on her music video for Slumber Party. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the two met on set, exchanged phone numbers, had a sushi date, and the rest is history.

Sam works as a personal trainer and has a history in modeling, which landed him the Slumber Party gig.

He supported Britney throughout her conservatorship and has admitted that he doesn’t care for her dad, saying, “In my opinion Jamie is a total d**k.”

However, he has been supportive of their relationship and their love for each other the whole time they’ve been together. Given his staunch support of his partner, it wouldn’t be surprising if the two tied the knot now that they’re expecting.