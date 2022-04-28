Pregnant Britney Spears all smiles on nature hike

Britney Spears smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia



Britney Spears is looking happier than ever and grinning from ear to ear as she enjoys an oceanfront nature hike. The pop princess, 40, continues to make headlines for having announced her third pregnancy this month, and her hike came accompanied by the man responsible for her upcoming child.

Spears is engaged to personal trainer Sam Asghari. Ahead of the weekend, the two worked up a sweat on a nature trail, with Sam posting it all to his Instagram.

Britney Spears works up sweat while pregnant

The video was very casual and showed both Britney and Sam enjoying the fresh air. The 2016-commenced couple were solo on an abandoned and gorgeous nature trail high up above rockfaces and crashing ocean waves, with Sam holding the camera.

Britney was snuggled up close to her beau as the two took a break, smiling in white-rimmed shades and wearing a pale pink hoodie with neck strings.

Hunky Sam, meanwhile, wore a muscle-flaunting light tank as he canoodled with Toxic singer Britney, also swinging his camera to take in panoramic ocean vistas.

“Beautiful day today!” the Iranian wrote.

April 11 marked Britney fronting media outlets as she officially confirmed she’s pregnant. “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test,” the Grammy winner told her Instagram followers, adding, “and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 …”

Hinting at the kinds of exercise she’ll be doing while pregnant, the singer added: “This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!”

Britney Spears says she was banned from getting pregnant

Spears is already a mother to sons Jayden and Sean shared with ex-husband Kevin Federline. In 2021, and while addressing a Los Angeles court judge amid her conservatorship drama, she said:

“I was told … I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I wanted to take the IUD out, so I could start trying to have another baby, but … they don’t want me to have … any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life.”

Britney was under dad Jamie Spears’ grip for 13 years and is now enjoying her newfound freedom. She’s also been showing off her pregnancy style, although she isn’t yet really showing much.