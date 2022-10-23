Porsha Williams at an event for The New Celebrity Apprentice. Pic credit: ©porsha4real/Instagram

While vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, reality television star Porsha Williams showed off her curvy figure in a stylish beige gown that featured a plunging bustline.

Williams posed for photos in the sparkling floor-length gown, which also contained a thigh slit that highlighted the Bravo star’s legs.

Wearing her long dark hair in a half-ponytail, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta member paired her dress with a dangling pair of glimmering earrings and a set of heels that snaked up her legs.

The Atlanta native showed off the dress’ long skirt while modeling for pictures.

Sharing the series of photos on her Instagram page, Williams captioned the post, “A moment,” adding a crown emoji for good measure.

She also tagged Go Naked Hair on the post, Williams’ very own hair extension brand.

Porsha Williams on leaving RHOA

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Williams decided to leave the Real Housewives of Atlanta after the show’s 13th season. The 41-year-old had been a mainstay on the reality series for nearly a decade.

Sign up for our newsletter!

On her decision to step back from the Bravo show, Williams told Vulture last year, “Within the past three to four years, I made it a part of my plan to semi-retire at 40. This year just seemed like the right year to do it, to pull the plug.”

“At some point during the reunion or right after the reunion, I really thought about it. It was just a personal choice,” she continued. “It was time to get Porsha off of those cameras for a little while.”

Though Williams wasn’t featured on the Real Housewives of Atlanta’s latest season, she offered fans a glimpse into her family and friends’ life in Porsha’s Family Matters, which ran on Bravo from November 2021 until this past January.

The reality star’s business ventures

In addition to being a reality television icon, Williams has expanded her entrepreneurship over the past decade.

In 2013, Williams launched Go Naked Hair with her sister Lauren Williams. The brand features a variety of wig styles, tape-in extensions, and weave bundles.

Williams also founded Pampered by Porsha, a line of bedsheets that comes in 14 different colors and features “double-brushed microfiber” in lieu of cotton sheet sets.

Further expanding her resume, the Pursuit of Porsha author launched Naked Lingerie in 2016 and featured her former co-star and fashion model Cynthia Bailey in her promotional ads for the underwear brand.