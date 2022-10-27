Kasia Kejsi is a globetrotting influencer. Pic credit: @kasia_kejsi/Instagram

Kasia Kejsi made a splash again as she wowed fans with a stunning poolside pic in a white bikini.

The Polish model has been on her travels of late and regularly updating followers with fun and sensational shots.

Kasia has a figure to die for and certainly doesn’t mind showing it off in sizzling swimwear.

Her latest snap certainly got pulses racing as she promoted an energy drink in the way only she knows how. The beauty posed poolside in a tasteful two-piece and flowing blue and white gown.

Kasia’s string white bikini was the perfect showcase for her fantastic physique and flawless skin. Her string bottoms were fastened just above her toned thighs, and the outfit revealed her flat, tanned tum.

She completed her sensational look with a collection of dazzling bracelets and rings, as well as three necklaces, including a silver pendant chain. Her long brown hair was worn down over her shoulders, and she wore dark eyeliner with luscious red lipstick.

Kasia Kejsi’s post is a hit with fans

Kasia’s legions of Instagram followers loved the sizzling snap, with more than 5k hitting the like button to show their appreciation.

Kasia was reaching out to them to promote the Konkurs energy drink.

Her Polish caption on the post urged them to “join the Oshee team” by posting creative videos on Instagram or TikTok and tagging them in the post.

Kasia Kejsi’s globetrotting lifestyle

Kasia was posting from the beautiful island of Santorini, where she’s been spending a lot of time.

But she’s been moving around a lot recently, with her Instagram feed showing her in a variety of desirable destinations, including Paris, Spain, and her native Poland.

On a trip to Gibraltar, Kasia was snapped, having a playful moment with a monkey.

The model was smiling broadly and let her fun side come out with the fun post, which she captioned, “Tag someone who looks at you like this monkey looks at me. Let’s goooo.”

Of course, she still managed to look stunning with a tight red sports bra and short black skirt, which showed off her abs and thighs.

Kasia’s fun post pulled in more than 6k like, and it seems cuddling up to animals may be becoming a trend on Insta, with fitness influencer Mahina Florence recently sharing a snap of her embracing her pup on the beach.

Mahina told followers, “Beach pups are the stokiest pups,” as she gazed lovingly at the adorable mutt in the wet sands.