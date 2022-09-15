Plus-size model Iskra Lawrence shows off curvy physique in cut-out swimsuit

Iskra Lawrence showed off her curves in a cut-out swimsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Iskra Lawrence showed off her sensational curves as she modeled a cut-out swimsuit on the beach, looking like she was on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The plus-size model wore a bright green one-piece swimsuit from PrettyLittleThing that featured so many cut-outs it looked like a bikini.

The piece featured a cut-out on the stomach and was strapless except for a bit of material that snaked around her neck. The whole ensemble emphasized her curvy physique, which she is incredibly proud of and has led to her becoming a body-positive advocate.

Iskra walked through the water in front of a rocky beach, pulling her legs together to emphasize her waist as she threw her head back in the wind and let her blonde hair fall down her back.

Not only was her hair natural, but it looked as if the model was makeup free, though perhaps she added a bit of pink gloss to her lips.

The 32-year-old was celebrating her birthday, and she reflected on her goals for the year in the caption of her Instagram post.

She recalled stepping out of her comfort zone as she launched Saltair, a skincare line, and a day planner. The biggest lessons she learned involved mom guilt and raising her son, whom she gave birth to on April 16, 2020.

Iskra Lawrence revealed getting pregnant changed her body and how she feels about it

Iskra, who hails from Wolverhampton, reflected on how being pregnant and giving birth has changed her body and how she feels about it.

She told Cosmopolitan that while having a new body after pregnancy can be triggering, she also finds it really beautiful because a mother can thank her body for giving her the gift of her child.

She continued, “There’s mixed messaging out there about getting your ‘pre-pregnancy body back’… but, like, it won’t come back. Because you’ve grown so much. It’s new and that can be scary to figure out, but it’s more beautiful than ever.”

Iskra still stresses about the things she posts on Instagram

While the model uses Instagram to share posts about loving your body and being confident, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t sometimes stress and overthink things.

She told the magazine, “I have [sic] way too much going on in my head before I post,” and claimed she can spend an entire day worrying about what to post in a caption.

The plus-size model was dropped from her agency at just 15 years old for being “too big,” and that led her to launch an app called EveryBODY with Iskra that focuses on health and wellness.

She definitely has opinions on people shaming plus-size women who want to lose weight, yet still love their bodies. She told Harper’s Bazaar she had a friend who went on a weight-loss journey within the plus-size industry, yet was shamed for it.

“That’s just not ok,” she said.