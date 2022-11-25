Iskra Lawrence shared throwback snaps in a leather corset. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Iskra Lawrence proved she’s been a top model for several years now, despite the fact that she’s involved in several other projects as of late.

The plus-size model shared a series of throwback snaps from her earlier modeling days, looking incredibly sexy in barely-there outfits giving total edgy vibes.

The photos were artistic, looking as if they would fit in perfectly in a luxury fashion magazine like Vogue, and were a stark contrast to the model’s usual glowing, happier, more colorful looks for Lounge Underwear.

The first pic showed Iskra standing in front of a white apartment door in a heavy, black leather jacket that covered up her top half. She didn’t have any pants on, rather a pair of black underwear with silver studs.

She looked at the camera innocently as covered her chest with the jacket, letting her blonde hair fall naturally down her shoulders.

Iskra’s makeup was very natural for the shoot, with a bit of mascara and lipgloss that showed off her stunning features.

Further on in the album, she wore the same outfit posing at different angles, including one where she was standing to the side and showing off her hourglass curves, and another that revealed she was actually wearing a black corset the entire time.

A second outfit showed Iskra in black and white in what looked like a hotel basement as she grabbed on to a white pipe on the roof. She wore a clinging white body suit with a backless cut-out.

Another one of the looks showed Iskra looked much younger, wearing a sage green crop top with a halter neck paired with blue underwear.

She captioned the post, which received over 123,000 likes, “You know when you accidentally in your photo album and it suddenly sends you right bk up to the tippy tippy top.. yup that happened and doing these old gems. Who was here bk in 2015-2017??”

Iskra Lawrence endorsed Pretty Little Thing with a series of Thanksgiving outfits

In a post that showed her more recently, Iskra shared a video clip in which she tried on a variety of looks to give her followers Thanksgiving inspiration.

She showed some skin in a thigh-skimming beige mini skirt with a crop top, and went more eye-catching in a clinging red dress with matching red lipstick.

The plus-size model was endorsing Pretty Little Thing, a clothing retailer that was having Pink Friday rather than Black Friday, and gave her followers a code for 60% off.

Iskra’s body care brand Saltair recently launched haircare products

While Iskra finds time to advertise for other brands, such as Lounge Underwear and Cupshe, she has her own companies that show up frequently on her Instagram.

Saltair, Iskra’s body care brand that uses popular skin care ingredients in its formulas, recently launched haircare as well.

In a video clip posted to Instagram, Iskra announced the release on November 2, telling followers the products come in environmentally friendly aluminum bottles and cost $12.

She revealed in her caption that she wanted “everybody to enjoy their daily moments of self-care even if it’s your 5 minutes of peace in the shower ☁️.”

The current haircare products come in two types: Moisture Bound, which smells like “santal bloom,” and Recover and Restore, which smells like “pacific pear.”