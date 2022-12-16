Iskra Lawrence showed off her hourglass curves in lavender lingerie from Lounge Underwear. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Iskra Lawrence, a simply stunning plus-size model, recently showed off her curves in a bra and underwear, but it wasn’t just for her looks. The post came with a body-positive message, in which she talked about comparing yourself to others and the damaging nature of social media.

The Saltair founder was pictured in a lavender bra and underwear that featured little white flowers and pink bows in the middle. The bottoms included lace strings on the sides that emphasized Iskra’s hourglass frame, and the set looked incredibly comfortable.

Iskra endorsed Lounge Underwear, a lingerie brand she’s been working with for some time now after being dropped from Aerie just six months after giving birth.

She’s part of the Lounge Collective, and similar to the Victoria’s Secret Collective, it features models of all shapes, sizes, and colors. Iskra is joined by former Victoria’s Secret models Romee Strijd, Elsa Hosk, and Jasmine Tookes, as well as Tabria Majors, Eva Apio, La’Tecia Thomas, and Camila Coelho.

Along with the lavender lingerie, Iskra shared a body-confident message in the caption, talking about how bad it is to compare yourself to people on social media and the toxicity of diet culture.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She began, “Comparison is the thief of joy. And we literally live in a world where the pressure to look like the current beauty ideal is everywhere.”

Iskra Lawrence endorsed Lounge Underwear with a body-positive message

While she acknowledged that it’s completely normal to compare yourself to other people, she gave her followers the tip that they should set boundaries around things that make them feel bad. For example, unfollowing accounts on social media that don’t serve your mental health or asking those around you to not talk about weight or diets.

She later wrote, “YOU are what’s real and YOU deserve to be at peace with yourself and your body because it’s your home.”

Iskra followed it up by endorsing Lounge Underwear, saying she hoped her followers would one day be throwing on lingerie from the brand and realizing they spent far too long hating the body they’re in.

Iskra is the founder of Saltair, a body and haircare brand

Iskra is the founder of Saltair, a body care brand that uses popular skin care ingredients in its formulas.

The model recently promoted the Pink Beach Body Oil, revealing it’s constantly selling out.

She told followers the body oil contains “fermented saururus, kukui, cacay, moringa and squalane along with a biomimetic blend of plant actives,” all of which give skin a dewy glow.

Fortunately, the body oil is back in stock, but it’s clearly a popular product, so if you’re a fan and want to get your hands on it, now would be a good time.

New arrivals on the website include Pink Beach and Seascape Body Wash, both of which cost $12, and the Pink Beach Deodorant, which currently has a waitlist.

A few days ago, Iskra excitedly announced that Saltair products would be available at Target in January.

The brand is currently available on its own website, as well as on Amazon.