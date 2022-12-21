Iskra Lawrence showed off her curves in holiday lingerie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Iskra Lawrence showed off her sensational curves in holiday-inspired lingerie, looking like a Christmas gift under the tree.

She wore a beige bra with dark green trim and lace, as well as matching underwear and a ruffled garter belt.

She hugged her body in the first pic, looking much more confident in the following shots as she laughed and posed for photographer Lanez.

The plus-size model left her blonde hair down in its natural texture, blowing in the wind as she expertly posed, showing off her modeling skills.

Despite the somewhat formal look of the photos, Iskra kept her makeup natural with just a bit of mascara and lipgloss.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned the shots, “✨ChrISKRAmas 🎁,” referencing her own name, and tagged Lounge Underwear to let her followers know where the set was from.

Iskra Lawrence is an ambassador for Lounge Underwear

The Coupleish podcast host has been a long-time fan and ambassador for the Lounge Underwear brand and frequently shares a positive message alongside her ads.

Last week, the entrepreneur shared a video of herself in a lavender lace bra and underwear set that featured little white flowers and bows along the trim.

Iskra happily posed in the video and smiled, later grabbing at her stomach to show off her curves.

In the caption, she shared with followers the age-old quote, “Comparison is the thief of joy,” as she talked about the burden of social media and how easy it is to feel bad about yourself when looking at someone else’s life or body.

She claimed that the world we live in puts pressure on us “to look like the current beauty ideal.”

She gave fans a tip, saying it’s okay to put boundaries in place, like unfollowing certain social media that makes you feel bad or telling family and friends to avoid talking about diets and weight.

She concluded her caption, writing she hopes followers can throw on their favorite Lounge Underwear set and realize “you spent far too long hating the home you live in and that you were always enough💕.”

Iskra’s brand Saltair recently launched new haircare products

Iskra’s body care brand Saltair has gone from strength to strength recently and even launched haircare as part of the line.

Iskra announced at the beginning of November that Saltair would be launching hair products with ingredients inspired by the most popular skincare ingredients, just as the body care was as well.

She told fans of the brand that each product comes in at just $12, so everyone can “enjoy their daily moments of self-care even if it’s your 5 minutes of peace in the shower ☁️.”

To start, Saltair had Moisture Bound shampoo and conditioner in the Santal Bloom scent as well as Recover and Restore in the Pacific Pear scent.

And, already at the beginning of December, Iskra announced additions to the two hair care products that were already available.

The new products are for women with “curly, coily, wavy” hair, and grey, lightened, and blonde hair. The first product is the Curl Control Defining Shampoo and Conditioner in the Pink Beach fragrance, and the other is the Beach Blonde Purple Shampoo and Conditioner in a new scent that features orange flower and pink jasmine.

Even more exciting for the Saltair brand? They’ll be available at Target starting in January!

Iskra made the announcement via Instagram, with the brand already being sold on their own website as well as on Amazon.