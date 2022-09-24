Plus-size model Iskra Lawrence in crop top doesn’t count calories

Iskra Lawrence made a funny video with her pal as they claimed they don’t count calories. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Plus-size model Iskra Lawrence posted a body-positive video with a pal recently, as they joked around about not counting calories.

Iskra wore an oversized, blue, button-down crop top with white, high-waisted pants that emphasized her small waist and curvy hips.

She kept her hair simple as she parted it in the middle and tied it into a low ponytail, and kept her makeup very natural.

Iskra’s pal Victoria Garrick, who joined in on the fun video, wore a pink crop top with high-waisted denim jeans that featured rips and frayed edges.

She wore her straight blonde hair loose and cascading down her shoulders.

Victoria was advertising a future episode of her podcast Realpod that will feature Iskra, as the pair had some fun with the camera.

The podcast features “unfiltered, and eye-opening conversations to help uncover that ‘REAL’ in all of us,” according to the website.

Iskra Lawrence and her pal Victoria shared a body-positive message

The girls mouthed the words to a sound that said, “Better ingredients, better pizza, better b**ches, better money, my clothes better, my shoes better, I work harder.”

On top of the video was written, “When you stop counting calories.”

They captioned the fun video, “reminder: there is sooo much more to life than what you “can’t eat” for lunch today!!! @realpod with the queen @iskra coming soon 🙌🥰.”

Iskra has been an outspoken body positivity advocate

Iskra, similar to fellow plus-size model Ashley Graham, has been an outspoken advocate for body positivity.

Much of that advocacy has been on social media, where the stunning model posts pictures of herself in bikinis and lingerie with messages about loving yourself.

In July 2021, Iskra shared a picture of herself in skimpy, white silk pajamas that featured a bra-top and barely-there shorts. The white pajamas featured a delicate flower pattern and lace trim around the edges.

Iskra showed off her curvy hips in the ensemble, looking more confident than ever.

She enjoyed the sunshine from her bed as she looked up, worshipping the heat with her natural, dewy makeup on display.

She wore her hair wrapped around two ribbons, trying out the new heatless curls trend that has been popular on TikTok.

In her caption, she talked about gaining weight recently and that we need to normalize feeling okay about that. She wrote, “Gained weight, still feel cute💁🏼‍♀️ Let’s continue to normalise that our bodies fluctuate; soften, strengthen, stretch and evolve as we grow into new versions of ourselves.”

Iskra then added, “What a gift to have a body that allows us to experience this life✨.”