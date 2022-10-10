Plus-size model Iskra Lawrence changes from a towel to clinging green dress

Iskra Lawrence showed off her curves in a stunning green dress. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Plus-size model Iskra Lawrence showed off her sensational figure last week in a white towel, holding it close to her chest as she did a little dance for the camera.

She had her hair thrown up in a loose bun and was makeup free, showing off her pre-getting-ready look.

Iskra confidently walked back on camera in a lovely green dress, her favorite color to show off on social media as of late.

The beautiful dress, which was a soft, velvet material, showed off her curves with a thigh slit leading up to a tie and ruching at the hip.

There was a cut-out around the stomach, and the top was a low-cut v-neck with long bell sleeves.

The model walked back and forth in front of the camera to show off the daring dress, revealing coral pink, strappy heels that showed off her toned legs. At the end of the video, she blew a kiss.

Iskra Lawrence showed off her curves in a green dress while in Napa

She left her blonde hair down in a natural texture and went light on the makeup, emphasizing her clear blue eyes and adding light pink lipstick.

She played Dubskie’s, Why Aren’t You in Uniform, and captioned the Instagram post, “The grass could never be greener, just call me Astro💚.”

She also revealed she’s in Napa for an event with Maie, a wine company selling perfectly portioned bottles of wine to cut down on waste.

Iskra and her husband, Philip Payne, will launch a new podcast called Coupleish

Iskra revealed in a later Instagram post that she and her husband, Philip Payne, will launch a new podcast on October 14 called Coupleish.

Iskra shared the news in a post featuring Philip wearing a white t-shirt and looking at his wife as she leaned on his shoulder and smiled at the camera.

The podcast, a Dear Media production, will feature Iskra and her husband talking about all things relationships.

In the ad for the new show, also posted by Dear Media to their Instagram, the caption said, “COMING OCT. 14: Coupleish is your invitation to check in with your partner or ask yourself if you’re fulfilled in your relationship in a judgment-free zone where no question is off limits.”

In a trailer for the podcast, Iskra and Philip can be seen talking about the first time they met, with Philip revealing he asked her if she was in a relationship the first time they met.

He recalled Iskra saying, “It’s complicated,” and jokingly said he immediately took that as a sign that she liked him.

The hilarious conversation and many more can be found on their podcast Coupleish, premiering October 14 on Spotify and Apple podcasts.