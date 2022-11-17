Playboy Playmate and Ghostbusters actress Kymberly Herrin dead at 65

Former Playboy model Kymberly Herrin died last month. Pic credit: @Kymberly Herrin/Facebook

Kymberly Herrin, an actress and Playboy model best known for her appearance in the 1984 Ghostbusters movie died at age 65.

The Santa Barbara News-Press reports that she died last month on October 28, 2022, revealing that she “passed away peacefully.” No cause of death was reported.

A relative of the late model, Theresa Ramirez, confirmed Herrin’s death on October 28 with a Facebook post in which she is pictured with her two late sisters on a beach.

“They are all together now. Aunt Kymberly Herrin. I love you,” Ramirez added to the caption.

Her sister Gail Sandra Herrin died suddenly a few months ago in June at age 70.

While the obituary doesn’t confirm her cause of death, mourners are encouraged to donate in Herrin’s memory to the American Cancer Society to support prevention research and treatment of breast cancer.

Ghostbusters star admitted he wanted Kymberly Herrin’s scene to ‘go on a little longer’

Original Ghostbusters star Dan Aykroyd opened up about the classic movie in the Galaxy Brains podcast last year.

He spoke about Herrin’s brief but memorable scene in which his character Ray Stantz is intimate with a ghost played by the late actress.

“Yes, I remember the woman who played that. Her name was Kym Herrin, and she was a Playboy Playmate. She played the ghost. Like, I wish they’d let that scene go a little longer,” he said in the interview in which the podcast host agreed.

The former model was successful in the 80s and appeared on the cover of numerous magazines during her career, including the March 1981 issue of Playboy.

She was reportedly crowned, Playmate of the Month in the same issue, according to Entertainment Weekly. Herrin was a Ralph Lauren and FIT magazine model, appearing in fitness and swimwear ads for the brand.

Aside from her appearance in the original 1984 Ghostbusters starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Sigourney Weaver, Kymberly also starred in Romancing the Stone, Beverly Hills Cop II, and Road House.

The late beauty also had a memorable appearance in the music industry as the blonde woman in red in the music video for Legs by ZZ Top.

Did Kymberly Herrin have a husband or any children?

Herrin stayed out of the spotlight after her success in the 80s. There is no public record of whether she was married or had any children.

Per her obituary, Kymberly is survived by her mother, Billie Dodson, her brother Mark Herrin, nieces Theresa Ramirez and Stephanie Ross, and nephews Brandon Herrin and Trevor Triegor. She also had numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.