Pink recently sang her heart out during a special set in London, England, as she proved once more why she’s a legend and an overall superstar.

The 43-year-old pop singer made her way to BBC Maida Vale Studios, located in the heart of London.

Pink was asked to perform a Piano Room set in collaboration with BBC, where she’d be joined by an incredibly skilled orchestra and other backup singers.

The So What singer graced the stage with her kind-hearted presence along with her admirable and rather sensational voice.

For this particular set, Pink incorporated songs from her new album, which is set to be released on February 17.

Without a doubt, if Pink didn’t already steal the hearts of her viewers, she certainly did with this breathtaking performance.

Pink looks phenomenal as she sings her heart out during an epic Piano Room performance

Pink was tagged by BBC Radio in a series of stunning photographs as she sang with everything she had.

For her epic performance, Pink went all out as she was styled in an all-black ensemble.

For the top, Pink went with a black corset-like top that featured a couple of cut-out designs along the top and a zipper that went down the front of her.

For her bottoms, the singer decided to go with a skirt-pant duo as she was captured wearing black, wide-legged dress pants along with a knee-length skirt that was styled over the top.

In some of the other slides, Pink added a long black, fitted blazer that perfectly coincided with the rest of the fierce fit.

She accessorized with a silver, spiked choker and an assortment of dangly silver earrings.

Pink’s staple haircut was in its usual hairdo as she had the longest part of her hair pushed over to one side of her head.

To complete this unique look, the pop singer added a full face of makeup. She wore long, lavish lashes, black eyeshadow, touches of blush and bronzer, and lastly, a glossy pink lip shade.

Overall, between her looks and sensational voice, this was one of Pink’s most memorable nights.

The caption read, “A breathtaking beautiful Piano Room performance from @pink 🧡 Listen on @bbcsounds | Watch on @bbciplayer.”

Pink shares some words of wisdom as she teams up with Rob Lowe for a special Apple Music Interview

In another recent post, Pink announced her collaboration with famous interviewer Rob Lowe as the two discussed a wide variety of topics.

More specifically, Pink discussed the importance of giving others help when needed and vice versa.

Pink expressed, “If you can help, you should. If you can reach behind you and reach somebody, put your hand back and also be humble enough to receive. Put your hand forward sometimes, too, and receive the help.”

Pink went on to explain all the ways to help. For example, giving to charity or even something simple such as voting.

For the interview, Pink wore a white and black printed tank top along with a pair of bright red, baggy pants.

Per usual, Pink looked beautiful as she had her short blonde hair slicked back and further spiked.

She captioned the post, “One of the best chats I’ve ever had. This beautiful man @zanelowe does his homework! #TRUSTFALL @applemusic.”

Fans can now listen to the full interview between Pink and Rob Lowe exclusively on Apple Music.