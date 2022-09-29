Pink stuns braless in plunging tank and high-waisted pants

Pink was in sensational form at the concert. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePress Agency

Pink rocked a braless look in a plunging tank top and high-waisted pants for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert.

The rock star wowed as she strutted backstage at the Los Angeles gig.

Her strappy top had a deep neckline, showing off her curves and slim arms.

Pink completed the look with long, elaborate earrings, blue pants, and a chic Gucci belt.

The singer was among a galaxy of stars who played at the tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor.

She joined Heart’s Nancy Wilson for a Barracuda duet and also pumped out Queen’s Somebody To Love before finishing the show off by belting out The Pretender along with the Foos.

Pink backstage at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert. Pic credit: Backgrid

Others stars that took the stage during the star-studded event included Alanis Morissette, Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Mark Ronson, Joan Jett, and LeAnn Rimes.

It followed another tribute to Taylor held at London’s Wembley Stadium, which saw artists including Liam Gallagher, Supergrass, and Beatles legend Paul McCartney perform.

Pink gets political

Pink has never been shy of airing her views, and she appeared to enter the Roe v. Wade abortion debate earlier this year with an expletive-filled statement.

Taking to Twitter this summer, the singer wrote, “Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER F**KING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO F**K RIGHT OFF. We good?”

Pic credit: @Pink/Twitter

She later told followers, “I think all of our nerves are collectively fried from so many years of racism, misogyny, homophobia, etc. +pandemics, mass shootings, wars and the total lunacy, hypocrisy, ignorance of the GOP-it’s all a bit much. But we will stick together. Good will prevail over evil.”

Pink’s bond with daughter Willow Sage

Monsters and Critics told previously how Pink held a Twitter Q&A with her daughter Willow Sage.

The pair reached out to fans shortly after releasing their duet Cover Me In Sunshine.

Asked how it had been to work with her mom, Willow, then nine, answered, “The hardest part was remembering the lyrics to the song, and the best part was hearing it at the end when we were all done.”

Willow also revealed she had a horse named Voodoo, a dog called Lua, and a lizard named Carlos.

A love of animals clearly runs in the family. Pink had later shared a pic of their newly adopted puppy.

The snap showed her kids snuggling up to the adorable black dog and was captioned, “Thank you to the @labellefdn for helping us rescue our newest family member, Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart. We love the work that you do. #AdoptDontShop.“