Pink stuns in a dazzling lightning dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Pink looked absolutely breathtaking as she dazzled in her shimmery, sequin dress.

The pop singer made an appearance at the AMAs, her first one in five years.

Pink was accompanied by her husband and two kids as they hit the carpet for pictures before the award show.

The blonde beauty looked phenomenal as she stood tall with confidence, as a massive smile was present across her face.

The So What singer sported a gorgeous, eye-catching dress that could have easily lured any wondering eyes from miles away.

As the singer posed for the shots, she effortlessly glowed and radiated beautiful energy with her presence alone.

Pink stuns at the American Music Awards

The sensational pop singer made a special appearance at the award show as she expressed in an Instagram post that this was her first one in five years.

She wrote, “It’s been five years since my last @amas … (hanging off the building) so I asked @bobmackie and @cher if I could borrow a couple of legendary dresses..”

Pink stated that she reached out to designer Bob Mackie and then Cher before the event, asking for permission to style in a couple of legendary pieces.

For the special occasion, Pink wore a beautiful black-and-gold minidress. The dress featured a stunning sequin design and shimmery tassels that flowed amongst the dress.

The sequin piece also incorporated a sheer lighting-strike-like pattern down the middle, which left some of Pink’s chest and torso uncovered.

She then coordinated the flawless fit with a pair of open-toed, gem-embellished heels. The heels perfectly complemented the rest of the fit, giving the singer a little extra height.

The pop star further accessorized with an assortment of silver jewelry. She wore a pair of huge hoop earrings and a variety of small, dainty bracelets.

Her usual blonde spiky hair was styled down for this special night as she slicked the short locks off to one side, giving it a glossy, sleek finish.

For her makeup, Pink went with a dark, edgy look. She wore a stunningly bold smokey eye as she layered various dark shades along her eyelids.

She then paired the smokey eyes with a splash of blush and bronzer and finalized it with a glossy, light pink lip.

The singer looked to be thoroughly enjoying her night as she smiled big and bright for all of the shots.

Pink attends the American Music Awards in a show-stopping dress. Pic credit: @MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Pink announces the release of her new album titled TRUSTFALL

In another recent Instagram post, the singer announced that she would release a new album early next year.

However, even though the album doesn’t fully release until February 17, fans can pre-order the album now.

In the post, Pink sported a beautiful, silky open-back dress. The smooth pink dress flowed in the breeze as she posed with her foot out in front of her.

She styled the maxi dress with a pair of black platform sneakers left unzippered in the back.

She then faced her back toward the camera as she slightly turned her head over her shoulder.

Overall, Pink looked incredible as the anticipation of eager fans desperately grew within the post.

The exciting news received 177k double clicks and over 2.4k comments.