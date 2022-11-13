Pink defied gravity in a recent share from the music video to her brand new song. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Pink’s illustrious career has spanned more than two decades, but the singer showed in a recent post that she wasn’t done dropping hits or busting a move.

Pink took to her Instagram account, where she has amassed a respectable 9 million followers.

She treated her fans to her latest musical efforts, and as always, fans could expect the unexpected.

Pink has been known for her edgy and unique style, so the fact that her new song and music video for Never Gonna Not Dance Again was anything but ordinary was no surprise.

The song was certainly a departure from Pink’s previous music, as the singer has always reinvented herself.

Never Gonna Not Dance Again was a catchy mix of pop and electronic, with Pink’s signature powerful vocals front and center.

Pink shows off killer moves and fashion in Never Gonna Not Dance Again

The video featured Pink dancing in a pair of jeans and a skimpy crop top, showing off her toned abs and killer dance moves. Pink’s strapless black cutout top defied gravity as it managed to stay in place with Pink’s movement.

Her high-waisted boyfriend jeans featured a black leather belt with a square belt buckle to keep her pants in place. She rounded out the outfit with chunky white shoes for dancing, something she referenced in her caption.

Her platinum blonde hair had volume, styled into a faux-hawk of sorts. She rocked bright red eye shadow and eye-catching chunky gold jewelry.

It was a fun and sexy watch, and Pink looked amazing throughout while she had a blast.

She proved once again she is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry and the fashion world.

Pink has always been a fitness enthusiast, and despite her display of dancing skills, her primary method of working out hasn’t always been busting a move.

Pink’s workout favorites and healthy attitude

Pink has been somewhat of an adrenaline junkie for most of her life.

She has typically gravitated to athletic pursuits that involve things like biking, surfing, and tennis.

But Pink isn’t afraid to get her namaste on and has achieved wonderful poses in yoga.

Unsurprisingly, Pink has placed precedence on building muscle and strength rather than reaching an arbitrary number on a scale.

She has worked with celebrity trainer Jeanette Jenkins for more than a decade, and the relationship has been fruitful.