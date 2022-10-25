Singer Pink arrives at the MusiCares Person Of The Year Awards in February 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Pink looked tanned and toned as she posed beside the pool on vacation in Mexico this week.

The Cover Me In Sunshine singer wore a tiny black bikini and showed off her fit and muscular figure as he stretched out.

She covered her face with a red baseball cap and wore gold hoop earrings, and we hope she remembered her SPF!

Pink, real name Alecia Moore, is currently 43 years old. She obviously keeps herself active at the gym and credits trainer and health coach Jeanette Jenkins for keeping her in shape.

She shared the photo with her 8.9 million Instagram followers and captioned it, “Mexico makes me thirsty #thirsttrap #stronglikebull#hollywoodtrainer @msjeanettejenkins #workhardplayhard#fortiesandfabulous #tourreadyalways”

Jeanette focuses on a lot of 30-day workouts, and her routines include a mixture of cardio, strength training, and pilates or yoga stretching. It seems to be working for Pink. She looks great!

Pink goes disco as she releases new music

It seems pink is entering her disco era as she recently revealed clips of her newest single, Never Gonna Not Dance Again.

The singer and mom of two has been hinting at the song for the past three weeks and using the hashtag #NGNDA regularly in her posts.

In one video, we see Pink and her daughter Willow, 11, rolling bread dough and singing along to the track. A later video showed Willow skateboarding while singing the same song.

Last week, Pink released an official sneak peek of the song and announced it would be released on November 4.

NGNDA is an upbeat disco hit, and the video features Pink dancing around a grocery store while wearing rollerskates.

She also shared a video of herself in the studio practicing her skating skills. Pink urged fans to pre-save the single and quoted a line from the song as her caption, “I just wanna pop and lock to my records 🛼🥰 pre-save Never Gonna Not Dance Again out 11/4!”

Pink announces UK and European tour

Last week, Pink announced her new tour, Summer Carnival 2023. The singer released tickets for the tour, which covers the UK and Europe and kicks off on June 7, 2023.

Pink will be performing 7 nights in the UK before moving on to The Netherlands, France, Austria, Germany, and Poland.

She announced the tour on Instagram and told fans tickets are now available, writing, “AM I DREAMING??? NOPE! TICKETS ARE ACTUALLY ON SALE TOMORROW! SEE YOU THERE!!!!!”