The one-of-a-kind pop singer Pink took a break from her recent TRUSTFALL promotions and advertising to enjoy a bit of downtime in The Big Apple instead.

The Lady Marmalade singer shared various photographs with her fans as she announced that she was in New York City attending multiple Broadway plays.

Pink even listed some plays she enjoyed watching with many happy children, such as Harry Potter, The Lion King, and Wicked.

The pop star shared her iconic city look, as she was photographed wearing a bright, lime green dress while she posed under an Empire State Building statue that glowed behind her.

In typical Pink fashion, the star sported a huge smile while forming the “rock on” sign with both hands.

The sensational singer certainly didn’t leave her fans out of the loop, as she uploaded a collage of photos to her Instagram feed, sharing it with her 9.2 million followers.

Pink looks lovely in lime green as she makes an appearance in New York City

In the first slide, Pink was captured in a bright room while she stood under the Empire State Building.

While she posed, the singer was styled in a lime green dress that fell just below her knees. The dress looked incredible on the artist, featuring a cute ruched design on the sides.

Pink coordinated the vibrant-colored dress with a leather jacket that featured an array of silver accents and zippers.

The blonde beauty wore a pair of black, patent leather platforms for her footwear. The shiny platforms looked incredible against the bright green hues of the dress while providing Pink with some additional height for the night.

In the next slide, Pink shared a beautiful birdseye view of New York City as she overlooked the stunning skyscrapers and tourists below her.

In the next slide, Pink shared a cute photo of a group of happy kiddos with whom she watched the play.

As the slides continued, the kids shared a special moment with some of the Broadway characters and stars as they snapped a couple of photos together.

Pink enjoyed her downtime while experiencing all the scenic sights and fun plays in The Big Apple.

Pink recently teamed up with Women’s Health

In another recent post, Pink excitedly announced that she teamed up with Women’s Health Magazine as she would be featured on the cover of The Limitless Issue.

For the cover, Pink was photographed in a red cutout swimsuit. The ribbed-textured swimsuit featured a cutout design in the middle and a one-shoulder look up top.

This masterpiece was the perfect color and design to help showcase Pink’s incredibly toned physique.

The pop singer added a shiny metallic zip-up jacket for the stellar shot. The jacket was left unzipped as it draped down her back while she tightly held onto the front of it.

Pink sported a huge smile for this epic cover shot as she radiated such beautiful energy with just her smile alone.

In the other slides, Pink wore a metallic, one-shoulder crop top. The shimmery piece looked amazing on the singer as it accentuated her toned torso.

For the bottoms, the blonde beauty went with a pair of black, high-waisted bikini bottoms that hugged her curves perfectly.

As always, the beloved singer looked incredible in each one of her shots while she simultaneously celebrated her achievements.

The caption read, “The picture of health!!!!! I worked hard for that body and that body works hard for me. This was a super fun day and the crew at @womenshealthmag is awesome! Thanks, @andrewmacpherson_official once again for shooting this booty!!!”