Sensational singer and songwriter Pink has a lot to be proud of in recent months, especially given that she’s just released her ninth studio album.

However, in addition to her new TRUSTFALL album, the pop singer just announced that she would be featured on the cover of Women’s Health: The Limitless Issue.

Pink shared the news via Instagram, where she uploaded a series of breathtaking photographs from the photo shoot.

The blonde beauty expressed her excitement for the special feature while the effortless glow was present on her face.

Pink expressed, “I worked hard for that body and that body works hard for me,” hence why this particular cover shoot was so very important to her, rightfully so.

The So What singer can certainly add this moment to her endless list of conquered endeavors, while she only strives to further add to that list.

Pink looks incredible as she effortlessly glows in her red swimsuit

The team at Women’s Health picked the utmost perfect shot to be featured on the cover of their Limited Issue.

For the cover, Pink was photographed in a red cutout swimsuit. The ribbed-textured swimsuit featured a cutout design in the middle and a one-shoulder look up top.

This fiery, masterfully crafted piece was the perfect color and design to help showcase Pink’s newly-toned physique.

For the epic shot, the singer also added an oversized metallic zip-up jacket. The jacket was left unzipped as it draped down her back while she tightly held onto the front of it.

She accessorized with a pair of dangly silver earrings while her blonde hair was pushed up and away from her face.

Pink sported a huge smile across her face while she radiated such beautiful energy with just her smile alone.

For the next shot, Pink posed along a silver pole while she glowed from the natural sunlight above her.

This time around, the pop singer wore a metallic, one-shoulder crop top. The shimmery piece looked lovely on the singer as it accentuated her toned torso.

For her bottoms, the blonde beauty went with a classic pair of black, high-waisted bikini bottoms that hugged her curves perfectly.

In contrast to the black bottoms, the rest of the slides featured Pink wearing an assortment of eccentric essentials. Pink was also photographed wearing a pair of baggy, metallic bottoms with a black sports bra, while another shot captured her in an all-white bikini set.

As expected, the beloved singer looked incredible in each one of her shots while she simultaneously celebrated her achievements.

Pink captioned the post, “The picture of health!!!!! I worked hard for that body and that body works hard for me. This was a super fun day and the crew at @womenshealthmag is awesome! Thanks, @andrewmacpherson_official once again for shooting this booty!!! #strongisthenewpretty#superpowers#covermeinsunshine#trustfall@HMEBookings.”

Pink helped promote and donate to the No Kid Hungry organization

It is quite evident that Pink lives an incredibly busy life between being a full-time singer, songwriter, and mother to her two beautiful children.

However, the multi-talented celeb has always found time to donate to a good cause when needed.

In another recent post, Pink yet again proved her kindhearted nature as she helped promote and further donate to the No Kid Hungry Organization.

No Kid Hungry is a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world.

As a mother herself, Pink can connect with the morality of the organization, hence why she’s such an avid promoter of the company and all of its values.

For this particular Instagram post, the singer shared a picture of three amazing kids as they all smiled and laughed in the shot.

Pink further reached out to fans in the caption of the post, as she expressed the importance of donating.

She captioned the post, “This holiday season please join me in giving back to an organization that works to create a more equitable world for every child. I’m proud to be a UNICEF USA Ambassador and to bring attention to the incredible work they do to make sure every child is healthy, educated, protected, and respected. For last-minute shopping, visit UNICEF Market for handmade gifts, or consider giving a UNICEF Inspired Gift in honor of a loved one.”

Fans can now head to No Kid Hungrys’ website to learn more about the organization.