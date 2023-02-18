Singing sensation Pink has just released her ninth studio album, TRUSTFALL, and is celebrating in style.

While in the middle of promotion, the Never Gonna Not Dance Again hitmaker took to Instagram to give her fans an update, one which saw her looking cooler than ever.

In an upload that consisted of nine images, Pink stunned in a white dress designed by Alexander McQueen. The attire was accessorized with black leather straps that went over the garment and chunky lace-up boots of the same color that had a colossal wedge.

For jewelry, Pink opted for a number of rings, a bracelet, and dazzling dangling earrings that were in the shape of padlocks.

The Grammy Award winner painted her short nails black and gold while sporting a glossy lip and stunning silver and black eye makeup.

Known for her short hairstyle, Pink slicked back her locks and decorated her hair with what appeared to be different variations of gems.

Pink is the queen of cool

In the first of nine pics, Pink was snapped from head to toe in her fashionable number. She rested both hands beside her and gazed directly at the camera with a fierce expression.

In slide two, Pink gave fans an eyeful from behind, which not only gave attention to the back of her dress but also displayed the tattoo inked on the upper left side of her back.

In slides three and four, Pink showed off her look with mirror pics before sharing closeups of her eye makeup and hairstyle.

With a new album officially out into the world, the 43-year-old mom of two reminded her fans of her release by laying out the vinyl, box set, and a zine for TRUSTFALL on furniture.

Glowing on the weekend of its release, Pink posed with the vinyl in a fun way by biting the top of the artwork.

“Photo dump cause this dress is my new boyfriend #grahamnortonshow #alexandermcqueen #TRUSTFALL #ALBUMLAUNCHDAY #joyjoyjoy #gratitudedaily,” she captioned her post.

In just 17 hours, Pink’s upload proved to be insanely popular with her 9.3 million followers, gathering in over 160,000 likes and over 2,100 comments.

Pink is buzzing over album release

Prior to TRUSTFALL, fans had been waiting since 2019’s Hurts 2B Human for another studio record.

In an upload shared on February 16, the talented singer expressed on Instagram that she is over the moon to be sharing another full-length LP with them.

“I can’t believe this day is finally here!! I have been waiting almost patiently to share my heart and soul with all of you. This album means so much to me it’s silly sauce,” she shared. “I hope this becomes the ‘I remember where I was when I listened to that album’ for you.”

It seems the wait has been more than worth it as Pink’s TRUSTFALL has reached the No. 1 spot on the iTunes chart in over 35 countries, according to That Grape Juice.

Congratulations, Pink!