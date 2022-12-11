Piers Morgan shares topless photo of his wife after criticizing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s doc

Piers Morgan pictured at the Eddie The Eagle European film premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Piers Morgan reminds his critics that he is happily married with sizzling photos of his wife after Meghan and Harry’s criticism.

The British television presenter has been one of The Sussexes’ most fierce critics.

Morgan was an acquaintance of Meghan Markle before she became the Duchess of Sussex, but claimed she cut him when she started dating Prince Harry.

He accused the former actress of being a social climber who is exploiting her royal family ties.

Piers has since been a consistent critic of the couple and renewed his attacks after their Netflix documentary was released earlier this week.

Morgan was the host of the series Good Morning Britain, and last year he left the show after a blowout over Markle’s controversial Oprah Winfrey interview.

He stirred controversy for not believing Meghan’s claims in the interview of suicidal thoughts during her time as a working royal.

Morgan wished his wife a belated happy birthday on social media and shared a topless photo of her while denying the rumor that he had a crush on Markle.

“All the trolls raging that I only criticise Meghan Markle because I ‘fancied’ her & then got upset when she ghosted me… have reminded me that I forgot to publicly wish my wife Celia a happy birthday yesterday. (And yes, she knows she lucked out…. 🤣)”

All the trolls raging that I only criticise Meghan Markle because I ‘fancied’ her & then got upset when she ghosted me… have reminded me that I forgot to publicly wish my wife Celia a happy birthday yesterday. (And yes, she knows she lucked out…. 🤣) pic.twitter.com/aMuBvEmCIA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 9, 2022

Piers Morgan said he’s ‘traumatized’ by Harry & Meghan using his voice in the Netflix series

Piers reacted to a soundbite of his voice being used for a teaser for the Netflix doc Harry & Meghan.

“BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series. I’m traumatized by this exploitation,” he wrote in a tweet quoting the Netflix ad.

BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series. I’m traumatised by this exploitation. https://t.co/D3QdXPXC6z — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 5, 2022

Piers could be heard saying, “She’s becoming a royal rockstar,” before Meghan adds, “And then…” with Harry completing the sentence, “everything changed.”

Morgan then bashed the series on his show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, in which he accuses the couple of seeking sympathy and smearing the royal family.

He also claimed that Meghan was welcomed by the British press and their negative coverage was a result of her behavior.

Harry & Meghan series garners a higher rating than The Crown

Netflix’s Harry and Meghan documentary reportedly beat The Crown in ratings. According to viewership figures reported by Digital Spy, 2.4 million people watched the debut episode of its release date.

The figure is double the number of viewers for the latest season of The Crown, which received 1.1 million viewers when it premiered last month.

Netflix has not released viewership figures for either series, the stats come from the independent rating body Barb, which only accounts for those who view Netflix on television.

Therefore, the total viewership is likely significantly larger.