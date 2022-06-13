Piers Morgan can’t stop trashing Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan has not stopped trashing Meghan Markle since she ghosted him after meeting Prince Harry. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs/AdMedia

Piers Morgan is not a fan of Meghan Markle, but the controversial journalist and TV presenter has taken his dislike of the Duchess of Sussex to a whole new level.

He has an entire section of his Wikipedia page dedicated to Meghan just to cover all the times he has spoken out about her.

Piers has criticized the Duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, for their alleged environmental hypocrisy, their treatment of the royal family, their revelations during the dramatic interview with Oprah Winfrey, and much more.

Piers Morgan’s most recent criticism of Meghan and Harry comes after the Platinum Jubilee

His most recent comments come after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Thanksgiving service for Queen Elizabeth during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked out of the church to cheers and audible boos.

Piers spoke about the moment on Fox News during a live broadcast, claiming the British public disliked the couple so much because of their hypocrisy. He said, “Meghan and Harry … the British public have decided, are guilty of brazen hypocrisy. … Because they love to preach about all sorts of things to us and then do the complete opposite.”

He spoke about the couple’s use of private jets, as he has done a few times before, and claimed: “the British public see right through it.”

Piers tweeted a joke about Meghan using a meme of Prince Louis

In a tweet that blew up during Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Piers shared a meme of Prince Louis making all kinds of faces on the balcony of Buckingham Palace and wrote, “[cry laughing emojis] Is this when Aunty Meghan arrived?”

Many of the replies did not take his side, however, with one person responding with a picture of a variety of tweets Piers had sent out about Meghan in the past and writing, “You need to let it go, it has become an unhealthy infatuation. I too wanted to marry Harry, but I am not angry he choose Meghan instead…”

Sign up for our newsletter!

You need to let it go, it has become an unhealthy infatuation.

I too wanted to marry Harry, but I am not angry he choose Meghan instead… pic.twitter.com/ty29sY4Eqa — Gerry Stergiopoulos (@GerryGreek) June 2, 2022

Is Piers Morgan really just upset that Meghan ghosted him?

Many have claimed Piers is simply annoyed that Meghan ghosted him after they met, just before she met Prince Harry at a party. During RTE’s The Late Late Show, he talked about the moment he met Meghan for drinks at a bar while she was visiting the UK in the spring.

He told the host, Ryan Tubridy, “We spent two hours in a pub, she had a couple of dirty martinis, I had a couple of pints, we got on brilliantly. And then I put her in a cab, and it turned out to be a cab which took her to a party where she met Prince Harry. And the next night they had a solo dinner together, and that was the last I heard from Meghan Markle.”

He continued bitterly, “She ghosted me, Ryan. Meghan Markle ghosted me.”

Is Piers right in his criticism that Meghan was just looking for the next big celebrity who would push her star power higher?

Let us know your opinion in the comments below!