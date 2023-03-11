It’s been a minute since Pia Mia dropped new music, but that doesn’t mean she’s not busy performing.

The Touch singer, whose 2015 breakthrough hit Do It Again featured Tyga and Chris Brown, has since ventured into acting and remained in the spotlight.

For her latest Instagram post, Pia documented a show of hers that took place in Dubai.

“first night back in town…from the plane to the stage, what a night 💫 thank you dubai @floatdubai @hrbooking,” she wrote in her caption.

Over three days, her post gathered over 215 comments, proving popular with 9.4 million followers.

For her stage outfit, Pia dazzled in an eye-catching number.

Pia Mia rocked a chill number

In her Instagram post consisting of five images, Pia showed off what she wore during her recent performance in Dubai.

The 26-year-old stunned in a gold sequined crop top with loose-fitted long sleeves. The item of clothing was teamed with blue jeans that were also loosely fitted.

Pia, typically known as bleach blonde, rocked her brunette wavy locks down with a middle part.

She kept her nails short for the occasion and opted for a reasonably minimal makeup look.

In the first shot, Pia was captured from a lower angle while performing in front of a large black screen with her name written in large white text.

In the next slide, the After We Collided actor was snapped, holding her mic in one hand and a shot glass in another.

Pia appeared backstage at the event for the fifth and final shot, resting one hand on the pole behind her. She gazed directly at the camera with a fierce expression, and her lips parted.

In the tags, Pia credited designer Nervi, tan artist Isabel Alysa, and eyebrow and lash lift artist Cassie.

Pia Mia was the fashion director of Material Girl

The clothing line Material Girl, founded by Madonna and her daughter Lourdes Leon, appointed Pia as their first-ever fashion director in 2016.

“I feel so honored to have been given the role — I’ve been wearing the label since I was 14 so being able to be involved with it directly is dope for me,” she told Teen Vogue at the time.

The 2017 collection saw Pia deliver a range of flannels, halter crop tops, and more form-fitting crop tops to the brand.

During an interview with US Weekly, the then-19-year-old spoke about her involvement with the brand.

“I’m choosing the photographers, the locations for the shoots, putting outfits together. I’m basically touching everything,” Pia explained.

While the official Material Girl Instagram page might still be active, new lines have yet to be released in recent years.