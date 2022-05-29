Photos show Ray Liotta in good spirits two days before his death at a luxury steakhouse

Photo of Ray Liotta last year at the 22nd Annual Newport Beach Film Festival. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

In photos, the late Ray Liotta appeared in good spirits just two days before his untimely death.

According to his publicist, the Goodfellas actor reportedly died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming the movie, Dangerous Waters.

She added that no foul play is suspected, but a cause of death is yet to be determined.

Liotta’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, was with him on the Caribbean island, and they dined at the luxurious steakhouse.

Ray Liotta appears happy and healthy in photos two days before his death

Naca’n, a luxury restaurant specializing in steak dining, shared a photo of Ray with his fiance at the restaurant two days before his death was announced.

The restaurant was impressed by the charming actor, leaving a glowing review of his character in the photo’s caption.

“Mr Ray Liotta joined us for dinner with friends. We had a nice chat about the history of our building and our business. Very friendly and generous gentleman.”

The legendary actor appears healthy in the photo, sporting a slim figure while wearing a v-neck t-shirt and black pants as he posed alongside his stunning fiancé, who also opted for casual attire.

Following the devastating news of his untimely death, the restaurant shared another photo of Ray with a woman at the restaurant with a statement paying their condolences.

“We were fortunate to host Ray for dinner on Tuesday night. He was a special person and talented actor that will be missed – your friends at Naca’n will remember you fondly – 🖤 #RestinPeace”

Goodfellas cast remember Ray Liotta

Ray Liotta, a versatile actor, was best known for his iconic role in the classic movie Goodfellas. He was also popular among his co-workers, with numerous tributes noting his humor and kindness.

Martin Scorsese released a statement to the media in tribute to Liotta, praising his acting ability.

“Playing Henry Hill in Goodfellas was a tall order, because the character had so many different facets, so many complicated layers, and Ray was in almost every scene of a long, tough shoot, the statement reads, continuing:

“He absolutely amazed me, and I’ll always be proud of the work we did together on that picture. My heart goes out to his loved ones, and it aches for his loss, way too early.”

Robert De Niro also paid tribute, saying in a statement: “I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing. He is way too young to have left us.”

I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray.

I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta. pic.twitter.com/3gNjJFTAne — Lorraine Bracco (@Lorraine_Bracco) May 26, 2022

Lorraine Braco, who played his wife in the movie, said in a tribute that working with Liotta was her favorite experience working on the set.